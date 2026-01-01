Kumba Iron Ore Limited (OTCMKTS:KUMBF) Short Interest Down 15.8% in December

Kumba Iron Ore Limited (OTCMKTS:KUMBF – Get Free Report) saw a large decrease in short interest during the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totaling 17,927 shares, a decrease of 15.8% from the November 30th total of 21,289 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 91 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 197.0 days. Based on an average trading volume of 91 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 197.0 days.

Kumba Iron Ore Price Performance

Kumba Iron Ore stock opened at $21.07 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $20.29 and its 200 day simple moving average is $20.04. Kumba Iron Ore has a fifty-two week low of $19.90 and a fifty-two week high of $21.30.

Get Kumba Iron Ore alerts:

About Kumba Iron Ore

(Get Free Report)

Kumba Iron Ore (OTCMKTS: KUMBF) is a leading South African iron ore producer, primarily engaged in the mining, beneficiation and marketing of seaborne iron ore. The company is listed on the JSE Limited and trades in the United States on the OTC Markets under the symbol KUMBF. As a subsidiary of Anglo American plc, Kumba Iron Ore focuses on extracting premium grades of hematite ore, which serve as key feedstock for global steelmakers.

The company’s core operations are concentrated in the Northern Cape Province of South Africa, where it operates two flagship open-pit mines: Sishen and Kolomela.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Kumba Iron Ore Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kumba Iron Ore and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.