Short Interest in Kansas City Life Insurance Co. (OTCMKTS:KCLI) Rises By 35.0%

Kansas City Life Insurance Co. (OTCMKTS:KCLI – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totaling 166 shares, an increase of 35.0% from the November 30th total of 123 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 3,857 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days. Approximately 0.0% of the company's shares are sold short.

Kansas City Life Insurance Stock Performance

Shares of Kansas City Life Insurance stock opened at $32.10 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $31.68 and a 200 day moving average of $32.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $310.73 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.72 and a beta of 0.45. Kansas City Life Insurance has a fifty-two week low of $27.45 and a fifty-two week high of $36.67.

Kansas City Life Insurance (OTCMKTS:KCLI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 31st. The financial services provider reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $123.78 million for the quarter. Kansas City Life Insurance had a negative return on equity of 0.01% and a negative net margin of 7.41%.

Kansas City Life Insurance Company Profile

Kansas City Life Insurance Company, trading under the symbol KCLI, is a publicly held life insurer founded in 1895 and headquartered in Kansas City, Missouri. With more than a century of operations, the company has established itself as a provider of life insurance and retirement products across the United States.

The company’s core offerings include individual life insurance policies—term life, universal life and whole life—as well as fixed annuities designed to help clients build and preserve wealth.

