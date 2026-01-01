XPLR Infrastructure, LP (NYSE:XIFR) Receives $13.45 Consensus PT from Analysts

XPLR Infrastructure, LP (NYSE:XIFR – Get Free Report) has received a consensus rating of “Reduce” from the twelve analysts that are covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $13.45.

XIFR has been the topic of a number of research reports. Wall Street Zen lowered shares of XPLR Infrastructure from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, November 15th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of XPLR Infrastructure from $11.00 to $10.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, December 2nd. CIBC raised their target price on shares of XPLR Infrastructure from $11.00 to $11.50 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 21st. Weiss Ratings restated a “sell (d)” rating on shares of XPLR Infrastructure in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. Finally, Barclays dropped their price target on XPLR Infrastructure from $11.00 to $10.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 6th.

XPLR Infrastructure stock opened at $10.03 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $942.52 million, a P/E ratio of -5.93 and a beta of 0.99. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $9.39 and its 200 day moving average price is $9.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 0.75. XPLR Infrastructure has a 1 year low of $7.53 and a 1 year high of $19.28.

XPLR Infrastructure (NYSE:XIFR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 4th. The solar energy provider reported ($0.37) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.07) by ($0.30). The company had revenue of $315.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $331.56 million. XPLR Infrastructure had a positive return on equity of 2.01% and a negative net margin of 12.73%.The business’s revenue was down 1.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that XPLR Infrastructure will post 2.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Nomura Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in shares of XPLR Infrastructure during the 2nd quarter valued at about $46,948,000. Apollo Management Holdings L.P. acquired a new position in XPLR Infrastructure in the 2nd quarter valued at about $40,853,000. Anchorage Capital Advisors L.P. acquired a new position in XPLR Infrastructure in the 3rd quarter valued at about $33,443,000. ING Groep NV purchased a new stake in shares of XPLR Infrastructure in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $20,340,000. Finally, MUFG Securities EMEA plc purchased a new stake in shares of XPLR Infrastructure in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $16,400,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.01% of the company’s stock.

XPLR Infrastructure LP engages in the acquisition, management, and ownership of contracted clean energy projects with long-term cash flows. It owns interests in wind and solar projects in North America and natural gas infrastructure assets in Texas. The company was founded on March 6, 2014 and is headquartered in Juno Beach, FL.

