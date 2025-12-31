Alerian Energy Infrastructure ETF (NYSEARCA:ENFR) Shares Up 0.4% – Should You Buy?

Alerian Energy Infrastructure ETF (NYSEARCA:ENFR – Get Free Report)’s share price rose 0.4% on Monday . The stock traded as high as $31.56 and last traded at $31.43. Approximately 37,739 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 44% from the average daily volume of 67,255 shares. The stock had previously closed at $31.31.

Alerian Energy Infrastructure ETF Stock Down 0.4%

The firm has a market capitalization of $320.16 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.78 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $30.99 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $31.45.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Sunbelt Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Alerian Energy Infrastructure ETF in the third quarter valued at about $49,000. Gilliland Jeter Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Alerian Energy Infrastructure ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,413,000. Bulwark Capital Corp purchased a new stake in Alerian Energy Infrastructure ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $255,000. Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its position in Alerian Energy Infrastructure ETF by 34.6% during the 2nd quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 162,798 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,249,000 after acquiring an additional 41,808 shares during the period. Finally, Ameriflex Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Alerian Energy Infrastructure ETF by 68.3% in the 2nd quarter. Ameriflex Group Inc. now owns 7,038 shares of the company’s stock valued at $226,000 after purchasing an additional 2,857 shares during the last quarter.

About Alerian Energy Infrastructure ETF

The Alerian Energy Infrastructure ETF (ENFR) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Alerian Midstream Energy Select index. The fund tracks an index of energy infrastructure companies in the US and Canada, weighted by market capitalization. ENFR was launched on Nov 1, 2013 and is managed by Alerian.

