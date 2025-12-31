Franklin LibertyQ International Equity Hedged ETF (NYSEARCA:FLQH) Trading 0.2% Higher – What’s Next?

Franklin LibertyQ International Equity Hedged ETF (NYSEARCA:FLQH – Get Free Report)’s share price rose 0.2% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $39.14 and last traded at $39.14. Approximately 136,561 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 2,496% from the average daily volume of 5,261 shares. The stock had previously closed at $39.08.

Franklin LibertyQ International Equity Hedged ETF Stock Up 0.2%

The stock’s 50 day moving average is $38.23 and its two-hundred day moving average is $37.02. The company has a market capitalization of $31.26 million, a PE ratio of 14.82 and a beta of 0.56.

About Franklin LibertyQ International Equity Hedged ETF

The fund invests at least 80% of its assets in the component securities of the index and in depositary receipts representing such securities. The index is based on the Morningstar® Developed Markets ex-North America Target Market Exposure Index and is constructed by applying an optimization process to the Parent Index that aims to deliver a higher dividend yield than the Parent Index, while limiting expected tracking error to the Parent Index.

