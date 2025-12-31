Fly-E Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLYE) Short Interest Update

Fly-E Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLYE – Get Free Report) was the target of a large increase in short interest in December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totaling 38,509 shares, an increase of 30.4% from the November 30th total of 29,528 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 2,018,649 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days. Approximately 5.0% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Approximately 5.0% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 2,018,649 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

FLYE has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Wall Street Zen upgraded Fly-E Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, December 20th. Weiss Ratings restated a “sell (e+)” rating on shares of Fly-E Group in a research note on Monday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Sell rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Sell”.

Fly-E Group Trading Down 6.7%

NASDAQ:FLYE traded down $0.48 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $6.64. 127,190 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 338,589. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $7.70 and a 200 day moving average price of $39.64. Fly-E Group has a twelve month low of $3.83 and a twelve month high of $166.00.

Fly-E Group (NASDAQ:FLYE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 18th. The company reported ($2.18) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $3.91 million during the quarter.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Fly-E Group stock. XTX Topco Ltd purchased a new stake in Fly-E Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLYE – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 34,204 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $31,000. XTX Topco Ltd owned about 0.19% of Fly-E Group at the end of the most recent quarter.

About Fly-E Group

FlyE Group, Inc, incorporated as a Cayman Islands exempted company, is a special purpose acquisition company (SPAC) formed to identify, acquire, and combine with one or more businesses. As a blank?check entity, its primary operations involve raising capital through an initial public offering and seeking a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, or similar business combination with a target company.

In September 2021, FlyE Group completed its IPO and began trading on the Nasdaq Stock Market under the ticker symbol FLYE.

