Fly-E Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLYE) Short Interest Update

Fly-E Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLYE – Get Free Report) was the target of a large increase in short interest in December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totaling 38,509 shares, an increase of 30.4% from the November 30th total of 29,528 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 2,018,649 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days. Approximately 5.0% of the shares of the stock are short sold.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
FLYE has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Wall Street Zen upgraded Fly-E Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, December 20th. Weiss Ratings restated a “sell (e+)” rating on shares of Fly-E Group in a research note on Monday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Sell rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Sell”.
Fly-E Group Trading Down 6.7%
Fly-E Group (NASDAQ:FLYE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 18th. The company reported ($2.18) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $3.91 million during the quarter.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Fly-E Group stock. XTX Topco Ltd purchased a new stake in Fly-E Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLYE – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 34,204 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $31,000. XTX Topco Ltd owned about 0.19% of Fly-E Group at the end of the most recent quarter.
About Fly-E Group
FlyE Group, Inc, incorporated as a Cayman Islands exempted company, is a special purpose acquisition company (SPAC) formed to identify, acquire, and combine with one or more businesses. As a blank?check entity, its primary operations involve raising capital through an initial public offering and seeking a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, or similar business combination with a target company.
In September 2021, FlyE Group completed its IPO and began trading on the Nasdaq Stock Market under the ticker symbol FLYE.
