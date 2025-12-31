First Trust Nasdaq Food & Beverage ETF (NASDAQ:FTXG) Short Interest Update

First Trust Nasdaq Food & Beverage ETF (NASDAQ:FTXG – Get Free Report) saw a significant decrease in short interest during the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totaling 17,675 shares, a decrease of 19.0% from the November 30th total of 21,812 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 14,237 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.2 days. Currently, 2.1% of the company’s stock are sold short. Currently, 2.1% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 14,237 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.2 days.

First Trust Nasdaq Food & Beverage ETF Trading Down 0.7%

Shares of FTXG stock traded down $0.14 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $20.94. 22,900 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 28,947. First Trust Nasdaq Food & Beverage ETF has a fifty-two week low of $20.55 and a fifty-two week high of $24.66. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $21.28 and its 200-day moving average is $21.86. The company has a market cap of $17.80 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.14 and a beta of 0.42.

Get First Trust Nasdaq Food & Beverage ETF alerts:

First Trust Nasdaq Food & Beverage ETF Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 31st. Investors of record on Friday, December 12th will be given a dividend of $0.195 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 12th. This represents a $0.78 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.7%. This is an increase from First Trust Nasdaq Food & Beverage ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On First Trust Nasdaq Food & Beverage ETF

About First Trust Nasdaq Food & Beverage ETF

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of First Trust Nasdaq Food & Beverage ETF during the second quarter worth about $147,000. Citadel Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of First Trust Nasdaq Food & Beverage ETF by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 35,284 shares of the company’s stock valued at $756,000 after purchasing an additional 885 shares during the last quarter. Wakefield Asset Management LLLP acquired a new stake in First Trust Nasdaq Food & Beverage ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $916,000. UBS Group AG purchased a new stake in First Trust Nasdaq Food & Beverage ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,000,000. Finally, Journey Advisory Group LLC purchased a new stake in First Trust Nasdaq Food & Beverage ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $2,587,000.

(Get Free Report)

The First Trust Nasdaq Food & Beverage ETF (FTXG) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Nasdaq US Smart Food & Beverage index. The fund follows a liquidity-selected, multi-factor-weighted index of US food & beverage companies. FTXG was launched on Sep 20, 2016 and is managed by First Trust.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust Nasdaq Food & Beverage ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust Nasdaq Food & Beverage ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.