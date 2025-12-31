Educational Development Corporation (NASDAQ:EDUC) Short Interest Update

Educational Development Corporation (NASDAQ:EDUC – Get Free Report) was the target of a large drop in short interest during the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totaling 45,332 shares, a drop of 23.8% from the November 30th total of 59,463 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 19,261 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.4 days. Currently, 0.7% of the shares of the company are short sold. Currently, 0.7% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 19,261 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.4 days.

Educational Development Stock Performance

NASDAQ:EDUC remained flat at $1.32 during mid-day trading on Wednesday. The company had a trading volume of 18,695 shares, compared to its average volume of 17,777. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $1.35 and its 200-day moving average price is $1.31. Educational Development has a 1-year low of $0.92 and a 1-year high of $1.93.

Educational Development (NASDAQ:EDUC – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 9th. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share for the quarter. Educational Development had a negative return on equity of 11.37% and a negative net margin of 15.48%.The firm had revenue of $4.62 million for the quarter.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Analyst Ratings Changes

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Educational Development stock. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Educational Development Corporation ( NASDAQ:EDUC Free Report ) in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 26,852 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $36,000. Citadel Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.31% of Educational Development at the end of the most recent quarter. 19.60% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, Weiss Ratings restated a “sell (e+)” rating on shares of Educational Development in a research note on Thursday, October 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Sell rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Educational Development presently has a consensus rating of “Sell”.

Educational Development Company Profile

Educational Development Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the direct marketing and digital retailing of educational and inspirational reading materials, including books, Bibles, devotionals, and related gift items. The company’s product portfolio extends to children’s literature, music, and home décor, targeting consumers in the faith-based and human-interest segments. Products are sold under proprietary brands across multiple online and catalog platforms.

Central to the company’s operations are its e-commerce websites and print catalogs, which support both retail and wholesale distribution channels.

