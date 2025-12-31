Palantir Technologies (NASDAQ:PLTR) Shares Down 2.4% – What’s Next?

Palantir Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:PLTR – Get Free Report)’s share price dropped 2.4% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $183.64 and last traded at $184.18. Approximately 26,513,821 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 66% from the average daily volume of 77,889,711 shares. The stock had previously closed at $188.71.

Key Headlines Impacting Palantir Technologies

Here are the key news stories impacting Palantir Technologies this week:

Accenture formed the Accenture Palantir Business Group to accelerate enterprise AI deployments with Palantir technology — this is a major channel partner that can expand commercial sales and implementation reach. Read More. Positive Sentiment: Market narratives are shifting from chips to application-layer AI where Palantir is positioned as a revenue-generating platform (AIP). Coverage highlights strong 2025 revenue growth, sticky enterprise contracts and S&P inclusion — all supportive of longer-term institutional demand. Read More.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have recently commented on PLTR. Wall Street Zen cut shares of Palantir Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 28th. CICC Research lifted their price objective on Palantir Technologies from $128.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 12th. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on shares of Palantir Technologies from $170.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 4th. Daiwa Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of Palantir Technologies from $178.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 6th. Finally, DA Davidson lifted their target price on Palantir Technologies from $170.00 to $215.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 4th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, sixteen have assigned a Hold rating and two have given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $172.28.

Palantir Technologies Trading Down 1.7%

The firm has a market cap of $423.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 423.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.14 and a beta of 1.50. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $181.21 and its 200 day moving average is $168.77.

Palantir Technologies (NASDAQ:PLTR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $1.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.09 billion. Palantir Technologies had a return on equity of 15.48% and a net margin of 28.11%.The business’s revenue was up 62.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.10 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Palantir Technologies Inc. will post 0.31 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity at Palantir Technologies

In other Palantir Technologies news, insider Stephen Andrew Cohen sold 39,136 shares of Palantir Technologies stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $156.25, for a total value of $6,115,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider owned 592 shares in the company, valued at $92,500. The trade was a 98.51% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider David A. Glazer sold 9,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $185.91, for a total value of $1,673,190.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider owned 413,639 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $76,899,626.49. This trade represents a 2.13% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 1,008,844 shares of company stock valued at $164,750,951. 12.93% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Palantir Technologies

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bare Financial Services Inc increased its stake in Palantir Technologies by 54.5% in the third quarter. Bare Financial Services Inc now owns 156 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. Financial Consulate Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Palantir Technologies in the 3rd quarter valued at $30,000. Retirement Wealth Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Palantir Technologies in the 3rd quarter valued at $31,000. United Financial Planning Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Palantir Technologies in the 3rd quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, Flagship Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Palantir Technologies during the 3rd quarter worth $32,000. 45.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Palantir Technologies

Palantir Technologies is a software company that develops data integration, analytics and operational decision-making platforms for government and commercial customers. Founded in 2003 by a team that included Alex Karp and Peter Thiel, Palantir has grown into a provider of enterprise-scale software designed to help organizations integrate disparate data sources, build analytic models and drive operational workflows. The company went public in 2020 and continues to position its products around large, complex data projects where security, provenance and real-time collaboration are important.

Palantir’s product portfolio centers on a small number of core platforms.

