Destiny Tech100 (NYSE:DXYZ) Stock Price Up 3.9% – Here’s Why

Destiny Tech100 Inc. (NYSE:DXYZ – Get Free Report)’s stock price was up 3.9% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $32.98 and last traded at $32.1910. Approximately 1,682,163 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 125% from the average daily volume of 748,923 shares. The stock had previously closed at $30.98.

The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $26.50 and a 200 day simple moving average of $29.07.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of DXYZ. Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new position in Destiny Tech100 in the second quarter worth about $47,000. Farther Finance Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Destiny Tech100 during the third quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. increased its position in shares of Destiny Tech100 by 44.4% during the second quarter. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. now owns 3,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $148,000 after acquiring an additional 1,200 shares in the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC raised its holdings in Destiny Tech100 by 992.1% in the 3rd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 4,150 shares of the company’s stock worth $88,000 after acquiring an additional 3,770 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV bought a new position in Destiny Tech100 in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $112,000.

