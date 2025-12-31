Short Interest in Red River Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:RRBI) Grows By 22.3%

Red River Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:RRBI – Get Free Report) saw a large growth in short interest in December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totaling 54,374 shares, a growth of 22.3% from the November 30th total of 44,471 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 34,976 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.6 days. Currently, 1.0% of the shares of the company are sold short. Currently, 1.0% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 34,976 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.6 days.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts recently commented on RRBI shares. Zacks Research lowered Red River Bancshares from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, October 20th. Weiss Ratings restated a “buy (b)” rating on shares of Red River Bancshares in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Red River Bancshares has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $67.00.

Get Red River Bancshares alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on RRBI

Red River Bancshares Trading Down 0.3%

Shares of Red River Bancshares stock traded down $0.22 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $71.43. 34,386 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 17,625. Red River Bancshares has a fifty-two week low of $46.33 and a fifty-two week high of $78.01. The company has a market cap of $469.80 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.85 and a beta of 0.51. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $69.65 and a 200 day simple moving average of $65.40.

Red River Bancshares (NASDAQ:RRBI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 30th. The company reported $1.63 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.55 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $31.91 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $31.28 million. Red River Bancshares had a net margin of 24.44% and a return on equity of 12.14%. On average, research analysts predict that Red River Bancshares will post 5.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Red River Bancshares Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 18th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 8th were issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.8%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 8th. Red River Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio is presently 9.95%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Red River Bancshares

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Strs Ohio acquired a new stake in Red River Bancshares in the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its stake in shares of Red River Bancshares by 534.7% during the second quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,263 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,000 after purchasing an additional 1,064 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets increased its holdings in shares of Red River Bancshares by 54.6% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 1,616 shares of the company’s stock valued at $105,000 after purchasing an additional 571 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Red River Bancshares in the second quarter valued at approximately $117,000. Finally, CWM LLC raised its position in Red River Bancshares by 138.4% in the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,010 shares of the company’s stock worth $130,000 after purchasing an additional 1,167 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 27.55% of the company’s stock.

Red River Bancshares Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Red River Bancshares, Inc is a bank holding company headquartered in Alexandria, Louisiana, operating through its principal subsidiary, Red River Bank. Established in 1998, the company provides a full range of commercial banking services designed to meet the needs of individuals, small to mid-size businesses, and nonprofit organizations. Red River Bank has built its reputation on personalized customer service and a commitment to supporting economic growth within its service area.

The company’s core offerings include commercial and industrial lending, real estate financing, consumer and residential mortgage loans, and deposit products such as checking, savings, money market accounts and certificates of deposit.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Red River Bancshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Red River Bancshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.