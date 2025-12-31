Investment Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Updates for Zions Bancorporation, N.A. (ZION)

A number of research firms have changed their ratings and price targets for Zions Bancorporation, N.A. (NASDAQ: ZION):

12/29/2025 – Zions Bancorporation, N.A. had its “buy (b-)” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Weiss Ratings.

12/22/2025 – Zions Bancorporation, N.A. had its “buy (b-)” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Weiss Ratings.

12/16/2025 – Zions Bancorporation, N.A. had its price target raised by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $62.00 to $67.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

12/15/2025 – Zions Bancorporation, N.A. had its “buy (b-)” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Weiss Ratings.

12/15/2025 – Zions Bancorporation, N.A. had its price target raised by analysts at Evercore ISI from $61.00 to $65.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

12/8/2025 – Zions Bancorporation, N.A. was upgraded by analysts at Weiss Ratings from a “hold (c+)” rating to a “buy (b-)” rating.

11/19/2025 – Zions Bancorporation, N.A. was upgraded by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $60.00 price target on the stock, up previously from $55.00.

11/5/2025 – Zions Bancorporation, N.A. had its price target lowered by analysts at UBS Group AG from $63.00 to $57.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

Zions Bancorporation, N.A. Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 20th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 13th were issued a $0.45 dividend. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.1%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 13th. Zions Bancorporation, N.A.’s dividend payout ratio is currently 32.26%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, EVP Jennifer Anne Smith sold 2,458 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.11, for a total transaction of $130,544.38. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president owned 27,133 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,441,033.63. This represents a 8.31% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 1.77% of the company’s stock.

Zions Bancorporation, N.A. is a bank holding company headquartered in Salt Lake City, Utah, offering a full suite of banking and financial services to individuals, businesses and institutions. Through its primary subsidiary, Zions Bank, the company provides commercial banking, retail banking and wealth management solutions designed to serve the needs of small businesses, middle?market firms and high?net?worth clients. Its service portfolio includes deposit accounts, cash?management tools, lending products, mortgage origination, treasury services and investment advisory services.

The company’s commercial banking segment delivers custom credit and treasury management services, including working capital lines of credit, equipment financing and international trade finance.

