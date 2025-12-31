Linkers Industries Limited (NASDAQ:LNKS) Short Interest Update

Linkers Industries Limited (NASDAQ:LNKS – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decrease in short interest during the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totaling 19,796 shares, a decrease of 33.4% from the November 30th total of 29,706 shares. Currently, 0.1% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 25,435 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.8 days. Based on an average trading volume of 25,435 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.8 days. Currently, 0.1% of the company’s stock are short sold.

Linkers Industries Trading Down 4.8%

LNKS traded down $0.02 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $0.31. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 29,556 shares, compared to its average volume of 434,613. Linkers Industries has a twelve month low of $0.27 and a twelve month high of $1.87. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.38 and a 200 day simple moving average of $0.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 3.74 and a current ratio of 4.72.

Get Linkers Industries alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Weiss Ratings reissued a “sell (e+)” rating on shares of Linkers Industries in a research report on Monday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Sell rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Sell”.

Linkers Industries Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Linkers Industries Ltd. is a holding company, which engages in the business of manufacturing, supplying, and selling connectors, assemblies, wire, and cable harnesses. It operates through the following geographical segments: Thailand, Malaysia, Switzerland, the United States of America, and Others. The company was founded on December 8, 2022 and is headquartered in Sungai Petani, Malaysia.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Linkers Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Linkers Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.