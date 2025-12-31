The Progressive Corporation (PGR) To Go Ex-Dividend on January 2nd

The Progressive Corporation (NYSE:PGR – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Friday, December 5th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 2nd will be given a dividend of 0.10 per share by the insurance provider on Thursday, January 8th. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.2%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 2nd.

Progressive has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 0.2%annually over the last three years. Progressive has a dividend payout ratio of 2.5% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect Progressive to earn $15.40 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.40 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 2.6%.

Progressive Stock Performance

NYSE PGR traded down $0.89 on Wednesday, hitting $229.09. 173,928 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,235,698. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a current ratio of 0.29. The business’s fifty day moving average is $222.86 and its two-hundred day moving average is $238.44. Progressive has a 12 month low of $199.90 and a 12 month high of $292.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $134.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.57, a PEG ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 0.36.

Insider Buying and Selling

Progressive ( NYSE:PGR Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 15th. The insurance provider reported $4.45 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $5.04 by ($0.59). Progressive had a return on equity of 33.88% and a net margin of 12.57%.The firm had revenue of $21.38 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.64 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $3.58 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Progressive will post 14.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Progressive news, insider Steven Broz sold 1,344 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $224.80, for a total value of $302,131.20. Following the sale, the insider owned 26,354 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,924,379.20. This trade represents a 4.85% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO John P. Sauerland sold 5,000 shares of Progressive stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $228.48, for a total transaction of $1,142,400.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer directly owned 223,024 shares in the company, valued at $50,956,523.52. The trade was a 2.19% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. In the last three months, insiders have sold 9,034 shares of company stock valued at $2,047,481. Insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Progressive

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Davis Capital Management purchased a new stake in shares of Progressive in the third quarter worth $25,000. Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp purchased a new position in Progressive in the second quarter worth about $33,000. Ransom Advisory Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Progressive during the first quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Howard Hughes Medical Institute bought a new stake in shares of Progressive during the second quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, Ameriflex Group Inc. raised its holdings in Progressive by 106.6% in the 3rd quarter. Ameriflex Group Inc. now owns 126 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. 85.34% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Progressive

Progressive Corporation is a large U.S.-based property and casualty insurer that primarily underwrites personal auto insurance along with a broad suite of related products. Its offerings include coverage for private passenger automobiles, commercial auto fleets, motorcycles, boats and recreational vehicles, as well as homeowners, renters, umbrella and other specialty P&C products. Progressive also provides claims handling, risk management and related services to individual and commercial policyholders.

The company distributes its products through a mix of direct channels—online and by phone—and an extensive independent agent network.

