Inv Vk Tr Inv (NYSE:VGM) Sets New 52-Week High – What’s Next?

Inv Vk Tr Inv (NYSE:VGM – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $10.44 and last traded at $10.3950, with a volume of 42879 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $10.36.

Inv Vk Tr Inv Stock Performance

The company has a 50-day moving average of $10.23 and a 200 day moving average of $9.90.

Inv Vk Tr Inv Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.0646 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 16th. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.5%.

Institutional Trading of Inv Vk Tr Inv

About Inv Vk Tr Inv

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of VGM. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new stake in Inv Vk Tr Inv in the 3rd quarter valued at about $30,000. WMG Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Inv Vk Tr Inv in the second quarter valued at approximately $104,000. Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Inv Vk Tr Inv by 24.3% in the third quarter. Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC now owns 12,805 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $130,000 after purchasing an additional 2,500 shares in the last quarter. Calton & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Inv Vk Tr Inv in the first quarter valued at approximately $132,000. Finally, Permanent Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Inv Vk Tr Inv during the third quarter worth approximately $142,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 38.13% of the company’s stock.

Invesco Trust for Investment Grade Municipals is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Invesco Ltd. The fund is co-managed by Invesco Advisers, Inc, INVESCO Asset Management (Japan) Limited, INVESCO Asset Management Deutschland GmbH, INVESCO Asset Management Limited, Invesco Canada Ltd., Invesco Hong Kong Limited, and INVESCO Senior Secured Management, Inc It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund primarily invests in investment grade municipal securities which include municipal bonds, municipal notes, municipal commercial paper, and lease obligations.

