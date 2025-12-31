Inv Vk Tr Inv (NYSE:VGM) Sets New 52-Week High – What’s Next?

Inv Vk Tr Inv (NYSE:VGM – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $10.44 and last traded at $10.3950, with a volume of 42879 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $10.36.
Inv Vk Tr Inv Stock Performance
The company has a 50-day moving average of $10.23 and a 200 day moving average of $9.90.
Inv Vk Tr Inv Dividend Announcement
The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.0646 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 16th. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.5%.
Institutional Trading of Inv Vk Tr Inv
About Inv Vk Tr Inv
Invesco Trust for Investment Grade Municipals is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Invesco Ltd. The fund is co-managed by Invesco Advisers, Inc, INVESCO Asset Management (Japan) Limited, INVESCO Asset Management Deutschland GmbH, INVESCO Asset Management Limited, Invesco Canada Ltd., Invesco Hong Kong Limited, and INVESCO Senior Secured Management, Inc It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund primarily invests in investment grade municipal securities which include municipal bonds, municipal notes, municipal commercial paper, and lease obligations.
