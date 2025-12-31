Tian Ruixiang Holdings Ltd. (NASDAQ:TIRX) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Tian Ruixiang Holdings Ltd. (NASDAQ:TIRX – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totaling 39,681 shares, a growth of 45.3% from the November 30th total of 27,310 shares. Approximately 0.3% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 158,555 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.3 days. Based on an average daily volume of 158,555 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.3 days. Approximately 0.3% of the company’s shares are short sold.

Tian Ruixiang Stock Performance

TIRX stock traded down $0.03 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $0.38. 83,925 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 86,561. Tian Ruixiang has a one year low of $0.35 and a one year high of $10.75. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $0.76 and its 200-day moving average price is $2.81.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Weiss Ratings started coverage on Tian Ruixiang in a report on Friday. They set a “sell (e-)” rating on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Sell rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Sell”.

Tian Ruixiang Company Profile

Tian Ruixiang Holdings Ltd, together its subsidiaries, operates as an insurance broker in China and the United States. It distributes a range of insurance products, including property and casualty insurance, such as automobile, commercial property, liability, and accidental insurance; and life insurance comprising individual and group life insurances, as well as health and miscellaneous insurance. It serves individual or institutional customers. The company was founded in 2010 and is headquartered in Beijing, China.

