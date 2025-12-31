Soligenix Inc. (NASDAQ:SNGX) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Soligenix Inc. (NASDAQ:SNGX – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totaling 492,405 shares, a growth of 33.0% from the November 30th total of 370,215 shares. Approximately 5.0% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 317,539 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.6 days. Based on an average daily volume of 317,539 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.6 days. Approximately 5.0% of the company’s shares are short sold.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “sell (e+)” rating on shares of Soligenix in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $6.00.

Get Soligenix alerts:

View Our Latest Research Report on Soligenix

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Soligenix Trading Down 0.4%

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of SNGX. Armistice Capital LLC bought a new position in Soligenix during the 3rd quarter valued at about $821,000. Connective Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Soligenix by 17.6% during the 2nd quarter. Connective Capital Management LLC now owns 119,481 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $157,000 after buying an additional 17,848 shares during the period. Two Sigma Investments LP purchased a new position in shares of Soligenix in the 3rd quarter worth $102,000. Sabby Management LLC bought a new position in Soligenix in the third quarter valued at about $94,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in Soligenix in the third quarter worth about $59,000. 3.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

SNGX traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $1.33. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 29,088 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,188,008. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $1.46 and its 200-day moving average is $1.87. Soligenix has a 1 year low of $1.09 and a 1 year high of $6.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.37 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.37 and a beta of 1.83.

Soligenix (NASDAQ:SNGX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 7th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.58) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.63) by $0.05. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Soligenix will post -4.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Soligenix Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Soligenix, Inc is a clinical?stage biopharmaceutical company focused on developing vaccines and therapeutics to address unmet medical needs in rare diseases and biodefense. The company leverages proprietary technologies to create novel vaccine adjuvants, small?molecule innate defense regulators and photodynamic therapies aimed at improving patient outcomes in orphan indications and protecting public health against biological threats.

The company’s pipeline is organized into two core divisions.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Soligenix Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Soligenix and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.