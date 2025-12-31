T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TROW) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TROW – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totaling 22,306,663 shares, an increase of 33.5% from the November 30th total of 16,706,147 shares. Currently, 10.4% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,925,402 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 11.6 days. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,925,402 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 11.6 days. Currently, 10.4% of the company’s shares are short sold.

In related news, VP Arif Husain sold 4,260 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.96, for a total value of $434,349.60. Following the sale, the vice president directly owned 47,102 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,802,519.92. This trade represents a 8.29% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in TROW. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of T. Rowe Price Group by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 26,416,718 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $2,549,213,000 after acquiring an additional 130,325 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its position in T. Rowe Price Group by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 14,510,271 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,400,241,000 after purchasing an additional 211,647 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of T. Rowe Price Group by 1.8% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 7,846,636 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $757,200,000 after purchasing an additional 140,385 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of T. Rowe Price Group by 3.4% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 6,014,236 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $578,059,000 after buying an additional 197,024 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of T. Rowe Price Group by 0.3% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,444,720 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $332,415,000 after buying an additional 11,036 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.39% of the company’s stock.

T. Rowe Price Group stock opened at $103.23 on Wednesday. T. Rowe Price Group has a 52 week low of $77.85 and a 52 week high of $118.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.26, a P/E/G ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $102.89 and a 200 day moving average price of $103.36.

T. Rowe Price Group (NASDAQ:TROW – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 31st. The asset manager reported $2.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.55 by $0.26. The business had revenue of $1.89 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.88 billion. T. Rowe Price Group had a return on equity of 19.95% and a net margin of 28.89%.T. Rowe Price Group’s quarterly revenue was up 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.57 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that T. Rowe Price Group will post 9.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 30th. Investors of record on Monday, December 15th were issued a dividend of $1.27 per share. This represents a $5.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.9%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 15th. T. Rowe Price Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 55.34%.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on TROW shares. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on T. Rowe Price Group from $104.00 to $106.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 7th. Citigroup boosted their price target on T. Rowe Price Group from $105.00 to $107.00 in a report on Monday, November 3rd. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “hold (c+)” rating on shares of T. Rowe Price Group in a research note on Monday. Evercore ISI reduced their price target on shares of T. Rowe Price Group from $118.00 to $115.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, December 5th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of T. Rowe Price Group from $109.00 to $111.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 3rd. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a Hold rating and four have given a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, T. Rowe Price Group has an average rating of “Reduce” and an average price target of $108.31.

T. Rowe Price Group, Inc is a global investment management firm headquartered in Baltimore, Maryland, founded by Thomas Rowe Price Jr. in 1937. The company provides a broad range of investment products and services for individual investors, financial intermediaries, retirement plan sponsors and institutional clients. Its offerings are built around active investment management and in-house research across equity, fixed income and multi-asset strategies, reflecting a long history as a research-driven asset manager.

The firm’s product lineup includes mutual funds, separate accounts, collective investment trusts, target-date and target-risk funds, and managed account solutions, as well as services for defined contribution and defined benefit retirement plans.

