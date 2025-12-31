Pirate Chain (ARRR) Price Down 4% Over Last 7 Days

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded up 1.1% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 9:00 AM ET on December 31st. One Pirate Chain coin can currently be bought for $0.27 or 0.00000299 BTC on exchanges. Over the last seven days, Pirate Chain has traded down 4% against the US dollar. Pirate Chain has a market cap of $52.09 million and approximately $143.87 thousand worth of Pirate Chain was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Zcash (ZEC) traded 5.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $509.45 or 0.00573385 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $8.99 or 0.00010115 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded up 27.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.73 or 0.00000821 BTC.

Komodo (KMD) traded 6.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0373 or 0.00000042 BTC.

ZClassic (ZCL) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00000371 BTC.

About Pirate Chain

Pirate Chain is a dPoW coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. It launched on August 29th, 2018. Pirate Chain’s total supply is 196,213,798 coins. The Reddit community for Pirate Chain is https://reddit.com/r/piratechain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Pirate Chain’s official message board is medium.com/piratechain. Pirate Chain’s official Twitter account is @piratechain and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Pirate Chain is piratechain.com.

Buying and Selling Pirate Chain

According to CryptoCompare, “PirateChain (ARRR) is a 100% private send cryptocurrency. It uses a privacy protocol that cannot be compromised by other users activity on the network. Most privacy coins are riddled with holes created by optional privacy. PirateChain uses ZK-Snarks to shield 100% of the peer to peer transactions on the blockchain making for highly anonymous and private transactions.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Pirate Chain directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Pirate Chain should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Pirate Chain using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

