Verasity (VRA) Self Reported Market Capitalization Achieves $9.66 Million

Verasity (VRA) traded 18.7% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on December 31st. Verasity has a total market capitalization of $9.66 million and $6.52 million worth of Verasity was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Verasity token can currently be purchased for about $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Verasity has traded 54% lower against the U.S. dollar.

IOTA (MIOTA) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0837 or 0.00000094 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000273 BTC.

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001124 BTC.

Electroneum (ETN) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000001 BTC.

The Transfer Token (TTT) traded down 18.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0030 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Meter Governance (MTRG) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0311 or 0.00000035 BTC.

SOLVE (SOLVE) traded 26% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Verasity (VRA) uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was May 21st, 2018. Verasity’s total supply is 98,228,872,198 tokens and its circulating supply is 93,081,247,106 tokens. The official website for Verasity is www.verasity.io. Verasity’s official Twitter account is @verasitytech and its Facebook page is accessible here. Verasity’s official message board is medium.com/verasity. The Reddit community for Verasity is https://reddit.com/r/verasity and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Verasity is the next generation of video sharing platform enhanced with blockchain technology. It aims to empower content creators by allowing them to choose how to monetize videos and also users by giving them more content and options and letting them choose if advertising is wanted and rewarding users that view it.Verasity (VRA) is an ERC20 compliant token in the Ethereum network and is used in the platform as a reward and payment method.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Verasity directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Verasity should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Verasity using one of the exchanges listed above.

