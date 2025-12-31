Short Interest in VistaGen Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VTGN) Rises By 40.6%

VistaGen Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VTGN – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totaling 1,791,894 shares, a growth of 40.6% from the November 30th total of 1,274,319 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 992,442 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.8 days. Approximately 4.7% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Approximately 4.7% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 992,442 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.8 days.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. ADAR1 Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of VistaGen Therapeutics by 246.4% during the 1st quarter. ADAR1 Capital Management LLC now owns 420,765 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,052,000 after purchasing an additional 299,304 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP lifted its stake in shares of VistaGen Therapeutics by 223.5% in the third quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 289,409 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,027,000 after buying an additional 199,958 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of VistaGen Therapeutics during the second quarter worth about $190,000. Stempoint Capital LP raised its stake in shares of VistaGen Therapeutics by 2.0% in the second quarter. Stempoint Capital LP now owns 2,413,254 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,827,000 after purchasing an additional 46,700 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AdvisorShares Investments LLC boosted its position in shares of VistaGen Therapeutics by 27.7% during the second quarter. AdvisorShares Investments LLC now owns 203,114 shares of the company’s stock valued at $406,000 after buying an additional 44,000 shares during the last quarter. 78.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

VTGN opened at $0.68 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $3.52 and its 200 day simple moving average is $3.21. VistaGen Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $0.65 and a 1-year high of $5.14. The stock has a market cap of $26.86 million, a PE ratio of -0.35 and a beta of 0.56.

VistaGen Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:VTGN Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 13th. The company reported ($0.54) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.51) by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $0.26 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.16 million. Equities analysts forecast that VistaGen Therapeutics will post -1.77 earnings per share for the current year.

VTGN has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Maxim Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of VistaGen Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, December 17th. Wall Street Zen cut VistaGen Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, December 20th. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of VistaGen Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. William Blair reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of VistaGen Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, December 17th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lowered VistaGen Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $1.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, December 17th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Reduce” and an average target price of $0.95.

VistaGen Therapeutics, Inc (NASDAQ:VTGN) is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company dedicated to the discovery and development of next-generation medicines for central nervous system disorders. Incorporated in Delaware in 1998 and headquartered in South San Francisco, California, VistaGen applies advanced human pluripotent stem cell technologies to accelerate drug candidate validation and optimization. The company’s core focus is on addressing unmet medical needs in major depressive disorder, neuropathic pain and dermatological conditions.

The company’s lead candidate, AV-101, is an oral prodrug designed to modulate glutamatergic neurotransmission via the N-methyl-D-aspartate (NMDA) receptor pathway, with clinical programs targeting major depressive disorder and neuropathic pain.

