Shum Financial Group Inc. Buys Shares of 3,574 International Business Machines Corporation $IBM

Shum Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 3,574 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,008,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Family CFO Inc bought a new position in shares of International Business Machines in the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. Winnow Wealth LLC acquired a new position in International Business Machines in the 2nd quarter worth about $27,000. Highline Wealth Partners LLC raised its position in International Business Machines by 85.0% in the second quarter. Highline Wealth Partners LLC now owns 111 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares during the last quarter. Silicon Valley Capital Partners boosted its stake in shares of International Business Machines by 322.6% during the first quarter. Silicon Valley Capital Partners now owns 131 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Copia Wealth Management grew its holdings in shares of International Business Machines by 57.6% during the second quarter. Copia Wealth Management now owns 134 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares during the last quarter. 58.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get International Business Machines alerts:

International Business Machines Stock Down 1.2%

Shares of International Business Machines stock opened at $302.06 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $304.46 and its 200 day moving average is $281.21. International Business Machines Corporation has a one year low of $214.50 and a one year high of $324.90. The firm has a market cap of $282.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.13, a PEG ratio of 3.04 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.97, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.89.

International Business Machines Dividend Announcement

International Business Machines ( NYSE:IBM Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 22nd. The technology company reported $2.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.45 by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $16.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.10 billion. International Business Machines had a return on equity of 37.76% and a net margin of 12.09%.The company’s revenue was up 9.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.30 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that International Business Machines Corporation will post 10.78 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 10th. Investors of record on Monday, November 10th were paid a dividend of $1.68 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 10th. This represents a $6.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.2%. International Business Machines’s dividend payout ratio is currently 80.38%.

Key International Business Machines News

Here are the key news stories impacting International Business Machines this week:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of International Business Machines from $256.00 to $252.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 23rd. Wall Street Zen cut shares of International Business Machines from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, December 20th. UBS Group reaffirmed a “sell” rating on shares of International Business Machines in a report on Tuesday, December 9th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on International Business Machines from $295.00 to $325.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 9th. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada decreased their target price on shares of International Business Machines from $315.00 to $300.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nine have assigned a Buy rating, six have given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $293.38.

View Our Latest Report on IBM

International Business Machines Company Profile

(Free Report)

International Business Machines Corporation (IBM) is a global technology and consulting company headquartered in Armonk, New York. Founded in 1911 as the Computing-Tabulating-Recording Company (CTR) and renamed IBM in 1924, the company has evolved from early electromechanical machines to a diversified technology provider serving enterprises and governments worldwide. IBM is publicly traded on the New York Stock Exchange under the ticker symbol IBM.

IBM’s principal businesses encompass cloud computing and software, infrastructure and systems, consulting and technology services, and research and development.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IBM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for International Business Machines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for International Business Machines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.