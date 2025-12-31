Recent Analysts’ Ratings Updates for SAB Biotherapeutics (SABS)

SAB Biotherapeutics (NASDAQ: SABS) recently received a number of ratings updates from brokerages and research firms:
- 12/29/2025 – SAB Biotherapeutics had its “sell (d)” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Weiss Ratings.
- 12/22/2025 – SAB Biotherapeutics had its “sell (d)” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Weiss Ratings.
- 12/19/2025 – SAB Biotherapeutics is now covered by analysts at Guggenheim. They set a “buy” rating and a $15.00 price target on the stock.
- 12/19/2025 – SAB Biotherapeutics is now covered by analysts at Guggenheim. They set a “buy” rating and a $15.00 price target on the stock.
- 12/18/2025 – SAB Biotherapeutics had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Chardan Capital. They now have a $12.00 price target on the stock.
- 12/15/2025 – SAB Biotherapeutics had its “sell (d)” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Weiss Ratings.
- 12/8/2025 – SAB Biotherapeutics had its “sell (d)” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Weiss Ratings.
- 12/1/2025 – SAB Biotherapeutics had its “sell (d)” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Weiss Ratings.
- 11/22/2025 – SAB Biotherapeutics was upgraded by analysts at Wall Street Zen from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating.
- 11/17/2025 – SAB Biotherapeutics had its “sell (d-)” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Weiss Ratings.
- 11/17/2025 – SAB Biotherapeutics had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Chardan Capital. They now have a $12.00 price target on the stock.
- 11/11/2025 – SAB Biotherapeutics had its “sell (d-)” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Weiss Ratings.
- 11/5/2025 – SAB Biotherapeutics had its “sell (d-)” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Weiss Ratings.
SAB Biotherapeutics, Inc is a clinical-stage biotechnology company headquartered in Sioux Falls, South Dakota, that focuses on developing fully human polyclonal antibody therapeutics. The company’s proprietary platform, known as Tc Bovine®, uses genetically engineered cattle to generate large quantities of human antibodies tailored to target specific infectious agents or disease-related antigens. This approach is designed to combine the broad-spectrum coverage of polyclonal antibody therapies with the scalability and consistency required for clinical development and commercial use.
The company’s lead programs are directed primarily at infectious diseases.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than SAB Biotherapeutics
- Do not delete, read immediately
- The Crash Has Already Started (Most Just Don’t See It Yet)
- ALERT: Drop these 5 stocks before January 2026!
- [No Brainer Gold Play]: “Show me a better investment.”
- INVESTOR ALERT: Tiny “$3 AI Wonder Stock” on the Verge of Blasting Off
Receive News & Ratings for SAB Biotherapeutics Inc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SAB Biotherapeutics Inc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.