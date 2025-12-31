Recent Analysts’ Ratings Updates for SAB Biotherapeutics (SABS)

SAB Biotherapeutics (NASDAQ: SABS) recently received a number of ratings updates from brokerages and research firms:

12/29/2025 – SAB Biotherapeutics had its “sell (d)” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Weiss Ratings.

12/22/2025 – SAB Biotherapeutics had its “sell (d)” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Weiss Ratings.

12/19/2025 – SAB Biotherapeutics is now covered by analysts at Guggenheim. They set a “buy” rating and a $15.00 price target on the stock.

12/18/2025 – SAB Biotherapeutics had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Chardan Capital. They now have a $12.00 price target on the stock.

12/15/2025 – SAB Biotherapeutics had its “sell (d)” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Weiss Ratings.

12/8/2025 – SAB Biotherapeutics had its “sell (d)” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Weiss Ratings.

12/1/2025 – SAB Biotherapeutics had its “sell (d)” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Weiss Ratings.

11/22/2025 – SAB Biotherapeutics was upgraded by analysts at Wall Street Zen from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating.

11/17/2025 – SAB Biotherapeutics had its “sell (d-)” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Weiss Ratings.

11/17/2025 – SAB Biotherapeutics had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Chardan Capital. They now have a $12.00 price target on the stock.

11/11/2025 – SAB Biotherapeutics had its “sell (d-)” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Weiss Ratings.

11/5/2025 – SAB Biotherapeutics had its “sell (d-)” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Weiss Ratings.

SAB Biotherapeutics, Inc is a clinical-stage biotechnology company headquartered in Sioux Falls, South Dakota, that focuses on developing fully human polyclonal antibody therapeutics. The company’s proprietary platform, known as Tc Bovine®, uses genetically engineered cattle to generate large quantities of human antibodies tailored to target specific infectious agents or disease-related antigens. This approach is designed to combine the broad-spectrum coverage of polyclonal antibody therapies with the scalability and consistency required for clinical development and commercial use.

The company’s lead programs are directed primarily at infectious diseases.

