Cambiar Aggressive Value ETF (CAMX) To Go Ex-Dividend on December 30th

Cambiar Aggressive Value ETF (NYSEARCA:CAMX – Get Free Report) announced a special dividend on Monday, December 29th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 30th will be given a dividend of 0.4793 per share on Wednesday, January 7th. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 30th.
Cambiar Aggressive Value ETF Trading Down 1.4%
NYSEARCA:CAMX opened at $31.71 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $31.51 and a 200-day moving average of $31.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $60.25 million, a PE ratio of 17.26 and a beta of 0.75. Cambiar Aggressive Value ETF has a 52 week low of $26.45 and a 52 week high of $32.66.
Cambiar Aggressive Value ETF Company Profile
