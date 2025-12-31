Cambiar Aggressive Value ETF (CAMX) To Go Ex-Dividend on December 30th

Cambiar Aggressive Value ETF (NYSEARCA:CAMX – Get Free Report) announced a special dividend on Monday, December 29th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 30th will be given a dividend of 0.4793 per share on Wednesday, January 7th. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 30th.

Cambiar Aggressive Value ETF Trading Down 1.4%

NYSEARCA:CAMX opened at $31.71 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $31.51 and a 200-day moving average of $31.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $60.25 million, a PE ratio of 17.26 and a beta of 0.75. Cambiar Aggressive Value ETF has a 52 week low of $26.45 and a 52 week high of $32.66.

Cambiar Aggressive Value ETF Company Profile

The Cambiar Aggressive Value ETF (CAMX) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund is an actively managed, global equity fund. Stock selection and weighting is based on the Issuers strongest belief for long-term capital appreciation. CAMX was launched on Feb 13, 2023 and is managed by Cambiar Funds.

