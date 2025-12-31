The LGL Group (NYSE:LGL) Major Shareholder Buys $453,088.25 in Stock

The LGL Group, Inc. (NYSE:LGL – Get Free Report) major shareholder Mario Gabelli purchased 95,387 shares of The LGL Group stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 30th. The shares were bought at an average price of $4.75 per share, with a total value of $453,088.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider owned 572,324 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,718,539. This trade represents a 20.00% increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Major shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

The LGL Group Stock Down 0.9%

Shares of LGL opened at $5.71 on Wednesday. The LGL Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $5.45 and a fifty-two week high of $9.74. The company’s fifty day moving average is $5.95 and its two-hundred day moving average is $6.56. The firm has a market cap of $31.58 million, a PE ratio of 33.59 and a beta of 0.42.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in The LGL Group stock. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of The LGL Group, Inc. (NYSE:LGL – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 13,515 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $90,000. Citadel Advisors LLC owned about 0.25% of The LGL Group at the end of the most recent reporting period. Institutional investors own 30.28% of the company’s stock.

About The LGL Group

The LGL Group, Incorporated is a diversified holding company that delivers specialized engineering and materials solutions primarily for defense, aerospace and industrial markets. Through its subsidiaries, the company provides design, integration and life-cycle support for communications, navigation and electronic warfare systems. Leveraging a team of experienced engineers and technicians, LGL offers turnkey capabilities that span from prototype development and system installation to ongoing maintenance and field upgrades.

One of the company’s core businesses focuses on defense electronics, where it supports U.S.

