Shum Financial Group Inc. Invests $602,000 in Lockheed Martin Corporation $LMT

Shum Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Lockheed Martin Corporation (NYSE:LMT – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 1,206 shares of the aerospace company’s stock, valued at approximately $602,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Old North State Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Lockheed Martin by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. Old North State Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,073 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $539,000 after buying an additional 21 shares during the last quarter. Investment Advisory Services Inc. TX ADV boosted its holdings in Lockheed Martin by 4.7% in the second quarter. Investment Advisory Services Inc. TX ADV now owns 486 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $225,000 after acquiring an additional 22 shares during the last quarter. Broadway Wealth Solutions Inc. increased its position in Lockheed Martin by 4.5% in the second quarter. Broadway Wealth Solutions Inc. now owns 511 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $237,000 after purchasing an additional 22 shares during the period. Davis Investment Partners LLC raised its holdings in Lockheed Martin by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter. Davis Investment Partners LLC now owns 1,168 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $544,000 after purchasing an additional 23 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Lockheed Martin by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,125 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $984,000 after purchasing an additional 23 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 74.19% of the company’s stock.

Lockheed Martin Stock Down 0.2%

Lockheed Martin stock opened at $488.04 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $470.71 and a 200 day simple moving average of $465.94. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.32. Lockheed Martin Corporation has a 1-year low of $410.11 and a 1-year high of $516.00. The company has a market cap of $112.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 0.24.

Lockheed Martin Increases Dividend

Lockheed Martin ( NYSE:LMT Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 21st. The aerospace company reported $6.95 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.33 by $0.62. The company had revenue of $18.61 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.45 billion. Lockheed Martin had a net margin of 5.73% and a return on equity of 111.84%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $6.84 EPS. Lockheed Martin has set its FY 2025 guidance at 22.150-22.350 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Lockheed Martin Corporation will post 27.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 30th. Investors of record on Monday, December 1st were paid a $3.45 dividend. This is a boost from Lockheed Martin’s previous quarterly dividend of $3.30. This represents a $13.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.8%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 1st. Lockheed Martin’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 77.05%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have recently commented on LMT. Susquehanna lifted their price target on shares of Lockheed Martin from $490.00 to $590.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 9th. BNP Paribas Exane began coverage on Lockheed Martin in a research note on Tuesday, November 18th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $550.00 target price on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on shares of Lockheed Martin from $398.00 to $425.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, October 10th. Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of Lockheed Martin in a report on Thursday, December 11th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $505.00 target price on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $515.00 price objective (up previously from $465.00) on shares of Lockheed Martin in a research report on Friday, December 19th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, four have given a Buy rating, eighteen have given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Lockheed Martin has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $506.67.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, COO John Frank A. St sold 7,792 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $491.04, for a total transaction of $3,826,183.68. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer directly owned 1 shares in the company, valued at approximately $491.04. The trade was a 99.99% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.14% of the company’s stock.

Lockheed Martin Company Profile

Lockheed Martin Corporation (NYSE: LMT) is a global aerospace and defense company that designs, develops and manufactures advanced technology systems for government and commercial customers. Formed through the 1995 merger of Lockheed Corporation and Martin Marietta, the company is headquartered in Bethesda, Maryland, and focuses on providing integrated solutions across air, space, land and sea domains. Its primary customers include the U.S. Department of Defense, NASA and allied governments around the world.

Lockheed Martin’s product and service portfolio spans military aircraft, missile and fire-control systems, missile defense, space systems and satellite technologies, sensors and precision weapons.

