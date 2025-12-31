Keystone Financial Group Inc. Has $4.96 Million Stock Holdings in Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF $DFAX

Keystone Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAX – Free Report) by 14.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 157,910 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 20,234 shares during the period. Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF comprises 2.8% of Keystone Financial Group Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 10th largest holding. Keystone Financial Group Inc. owned 0.05% of Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF worth $4,955,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in DFAX. Trust Co. of Vermont acquired a new stake in Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $36,000. Olistico Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $45,000. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $53,000. Copia Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF in the second quarter worth $56,000. Finally, Nemes Rush Group LLC raised its stake in Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 41.6% in the second quarter. Nemes Rush Group LLC now owns 1,954 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 574 shares in the last quarter.

DFAX opened at $32.86 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.59 and a beta of 0.74. Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF has a twelve month low of $23.16 and a twelve month high of $32.95. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $32.03 and a 200 day simple moving average of $30.96.

About Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF

The Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (DFAX) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in small-cap stocks. The fund actively invests in non-US companies around the globe, with a focus on small- cap stocks. DFAX was launched on Mar 6, 2008 and is managed by Dimensional.

