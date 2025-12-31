JB Capital LLC Buys 11,293 Shares of Adobe Inc. $ADBE

JB Capital LLC grew its stake in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE – Free Report) by 1,950.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 11,872 shares of the software company’s stock after acquiring an additional 11,293 shares during the period. JB Capital LLC’s holdings in Adobe were worth $4,188,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of ADBE. Norges Bank bought a new position in Adobe in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $2,029,950,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its position in Adobe by 308.1% in the 2nd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 3,109,436 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $1,202,979,000 after buying an additional 2,347,562 shares during the last quarter. Amundi increased its stake in shares of Adobe by 24.7% in the 1st quarter. Amundi now owns 4,848,521 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $1,782,642,000 after buying an additional 961,895 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Adobe by 116.9% during the first quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 1,632,789 shares of the software company’s stock worth $616,345,000 after acquiring an additional 880,134 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kingstone Capital Partners Texas LLC bought a new stake in shares of Adobe during the second quarter worth $318,224,000. 81.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Adobe news, CAO Jillian Forusz sold 149 shares of Adobe stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $337.88, for a total transaction of $50,344.12. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer directly owned 3,426 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,157,576.88. The trade was a 4.17% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 0.16% of the company’s stock.

Adobe Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:ADBE opened at $352.39 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $147.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.09, a P/E/G ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 1.54. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $338.85 and its 200 day simple moving average is $352.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 1.02. Adobe Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $311.58 and a fifty-two week high of $465.70.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, December 10th. The software company reported $5.50 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.40 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $6.19 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.11 billion. Adobe had a net margin of 30.00% and a return on equity of 61.28%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 10.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $4.81 earnings per share. Adobe has set its Q1 2026 guidance at 5.850-5.900 EPS and its FY 2026 guidance at 23.300-23.500 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Adobe Inc. will post 16.65 earnings per share for the current year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms recently issued reports on ADBE. Wall Street Zen upgraded Adobe from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 22nd. Barclays restated an “overweight” rating and set a $415.00 target price on shares of Adobe in a research report on Friday, December 5th. JMP Securities reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Adobe in a research report on Friday, September 12th. Evercore ISI dropped their price target on shares of Adobe from $475.00 to $450.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 12th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on shares of Adobe from $480.00 to $450.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fourteen have issued a Buy rating, eleven have assigned a Hold rating and three have issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $417.93.

About Adobe

Adobe Inc, founded in 1982 by John Warnock and Charles Geschke and headquartered in San Jose, California, is a global software company that develops tools and services for creative professionals, marketers and enterprises. Under the leadership of CEO Shantanu Narayen, who has led the company since 2007, Adobe has evolved from a provider of desktop publishing tools into a cloud-centric provider of digital media and digital experience solutions.

The company’s core offerings are organized around digital media and digital experience.

