BITICA COIN Self Reported Market Cap Tops $729.69 Million (BDCC)

BITICA COIN (BDCC) traded flat against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 8:00 AM ET on December 31st. One BITICA COIN coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0400 or 0.00000041 BTC on major exchanges. BITICA COIN has a total market capitalization of $729.69 million and approximately $10.29 worth of BITICA COIN was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, BITICA COIN has traded flat against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get BITICA COIN alerts:

Toncoin (TON) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.63 or 0.00001834 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $10.41 or 0.00011732 BTC.

Coinmetro Token (XCM) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0551 or 0.00000062 BTC.

Prom (PROM) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $8.62 or 0.00009711 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.82 or 0.00000928 BTC.

Hermez Network (HEZ) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $3.50 or 0.00003935 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0895 or 0.00000101 BTC.

STP (STPT) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0551 or 0.00000062 BTC.

Request (REQ) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000115 BTC.

BITICA COIN Profile

BITICA COIN (CRYPTO:BDCC) is a coin. It launched on September 28th, 2023. BITICA COIN’s total supply is 18,007,595,680 coins and its circulating supply is 18,255,142,928 coins. BITICA COIN’s official message board is twitter.com/thebitica/status/1488194011559231488?t=xzgv-ktez761fcc0hxdz_a&s=19. The official website for BITICA COIN is www.thebitica.io. BITICA COIN’s official Twitter account is @thebitica and its Facebook page is accessible here.

BITICA COIN Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “BITICA COIN (BDCC) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2023. BITICA COIN has a current supply of 18,007,595,680 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of BITICA COIN is 0.03997178 USD and is up 0.00 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 12 active market(s) with $0.00 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.thebitica.io/.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as BITICA COIN directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire BITICA COIN should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy BITICA COIN using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for BITICA COIN Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for BITICA COIN and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.