Hartmann Taylor Wealth Management LLC Purchases Shares of 64,970 Grayscale Digital Large Cap Fund LLC $GDLC

Hartmann Taylor Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Grayscale Digital Large Cap Fund LLC (OTCMKTS:GDLC – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 64,970 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,632,000. Grayscale Digital Large Cap Fund comprises approximately 2.6% of Hartmann Taylor Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest position. Hartmann Taylor Wealth Management LLC owned about 0.55% of Grayscale Digital Large Cap Fund at the end of the most recent quarter.

Separately, Sandbox Financial Partners LLC bought a new stake in Grayscale Digital Large Cap Fund during the 3rd quarter worth about $221,000.

GDLC stock opened at $41.48 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $45.23 and a 200 day moving average price of $49.87. Grayscale Digital Large Cap Fund LLC has a fifty-two week low of $30.11 and a fifty-two week high of $61.89.

Grayscale Digital Large Cap Fund (OTCMKTS: GDLC) is a digital asset investment vehicle designed to offer investors diversified exposure to large-cap cryptocurrencies through a single, publicly traded instrument. Managed by Grayscale Investments, the fund seeks to track a market-capitalization-weighted index of leading digital assets, providing access to a basket of prominent tokens such as Bitcoin, Ethereum and other top-tier digital currencies. Shares of the fund are traded over the counter, allowing both institutional and individual investors to gain regulated exposure to the crypto asset class without directly holding underlying tokens.

As an open-end grantor trust, GDLC acquires and securely stores its portfolio of digital assets on behalf of shareholders, leveraging custodial arrangements and institutional-grade security protocols.

