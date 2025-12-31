Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF $BND Shares Purchased by Merit Financial Group LLC

Merit Financial Group LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:BND – Free Report) by 13.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,036,866 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 125,993 shares during the period. Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF accounts for about 0.7% of Merit Financial Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 29th biggest position. Merit Financial Group LLC owned 0.06% of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF worth $77,112,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Financial Gravity Companies Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF in the second quarter valued at $34,000. Painted Porch Advisors LLC lifted its position in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 688.7% during the second quarter. Painted Porch Advisors LLC now owns 489 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 427 shares during the period. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 69.8% in the 2nd quarter. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 494 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 203 shares during the last quarter. Hantz Financial Services Inc. grew its holdings in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 189.3% in the 2nd quarter. Hantz Financial Services Inc. now owns 567 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 371 shares during the period. Finally, Elevation Point Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $44,000.

Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF Trading Down 0.1%

Shares of BND stock opened at $74.26 on Wednesday. Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF has a 1-year low of $71.10 and a 1-year high of $75.15. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $74.40 and its 200-day simple moving average is $73.96.

Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF Company Profile

The Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (BND) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a broad, market-value-weighted index of US dollar-denominated, investment-grade, taxable, fixed-income securities with maturities of at least one year. BND was launched on Apr 3, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

