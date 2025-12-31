Smith Salley Wealth Management Grows Stock Holdings in AbbVie Inc. $ABBV

Smith Salley Wealth Management raised its stake in shares of AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV – Free Report) by 3.2% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 158,917 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,911 shares during the quarter. AbbVie accounts for approximately 1.9% of Smith Salley Wealth Management’s portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest position. Smith Salley Wealth Management’s holdings in AbbVie were worth $36,796,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of ABBV. Marshall & Sullivan Inc. WA acquired a new stake in shares of AbbVie during the second quarter worth $25,000. Evolution Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in AbbVie in the 2nd quarter valued at $26,000. Spurstone Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in AbbVie during the 2nd quarter worth $28,000. Financial Gravity Companies Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of AbbVie in the 2nd quarter worth $36,000. Finally, Delos Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AbbVie in the 2nd quarter worth $39,000. 70.23% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

AbbVie Stock Performance

Shares of ABBV stock opened at $229.63 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $226.67 and a 200 day moving average price of $213.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 44.14, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a current ratio of 0.72. The stock has a market cap of $405.84 billion, a PE ratio of 173.96, a P/E/G ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 0.36. AbbVie Inc. has a 1 year low of $164.39 and a 1 year high of $244.81.

AbbVie Increases Dividend

AbbVie ( NYSE:ABBV Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 31st. The company reported $1.86 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.77 by $0.09. AbbVie had a return on equity of 3,216.47% and a net margin of 4.00%.The business had revenue of $15.78 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.58 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $3.00 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.1% on a year-over-year basis. AbbVie has set its Q4 2025 guidance at 3.320-3.360 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that AbbVie Inc. will post 12.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 16th will be issued a $1.73 dividend. This represents a $6.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.0%. This is a boost from AbbVie’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.64. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 16th. AbbVie’s payout ratio is currently 496.97%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

ABBV has been the subject of several analyst reports. Erste Group Bank cut shares of AbbVie from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 14th. HSBC raised AbbVie from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $225.00 to $265.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 10th. Guggenheim lifted their price target on AbbVie from $227.00 to $242.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 20th. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “hold (c)” rating on shares of AbbVie in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. Finally, DZ Bank downgraded AbbVie from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $237.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, November 4th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirteen have assigned a Buy rating and eight have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $245.84.

About AbbVie

AbbVie is a global, research-driven biopharmaceutical company that was created as a spin-off from Abbott Laboratories in 2013 and is headquartered in North Chicago, Illinois. The company focuses on discovering, developing and commercializing therapies for complex and often chronic medical conditions. Its operations span research and development, manufacturing, regulatory affairs and commercialization, with an emphasis on bringing specialty medicines to market across multiple therapeutic areas.

AbbVie’s product portfolio and pipeline cover several major therapeutic categories, including immunology, oncology, neuroscience, virology and women’s health.

