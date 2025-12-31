Merit Financial Group LLC Invests $24.38 Million in Capital Group International Equity ETF $CGIE

Merit Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Capital Group International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:CGIE – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 722,975 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $24,379,000. Merit Financial Group LLC owned approximately 2.05% of Capital Group International Equity ETF at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of CGIE. CWM LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Capital Group International Equity ETF by 766.3% in the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 771 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 682 shares during the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its position in Capital Group International Equity ETF by 619.6% in the 2nd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,871 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,000 after purchasing an additional 1,611 shares during the period. NewEdge Advisors LLC raised its position in Capital Group International Equity ETF by 42.2% in the 2nd quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 2,158 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,000 after purchasing an additional 640 shares during the period. Rothschild Investment LLC lifted its stake in Capital Group International Equity ETF by 34.3% in the second quarter. Rothschild Investment LLC now owns 2,350 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Financial Perspectives Inc boosted its position in Capital Group International Equity ETF by 280.4% during the second quarter. Financial Perspectives Inc now owns 4,245 shares of the company’s stock valued at $140,000 after buying an additional 3,129 shares during the period.

Get Capital Group International Equity ETF alerts:

Capital Group International Equity ETF Trading Up 0.3%

Shares of NYSEARCA:CGIE opened at $34.96 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $34.37 and its 200-day moving average price is $33.56. Capital Group International Equity ETF has a 12-month low of $26.10 and a 12-month high of $35.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.85 and a beta of 0.62.

Capital Group International Equity ETF Dividend Announcement

Capital Group International Equity ETF Company Profile

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 29th. Investors of record on Friday, December 26th were given a dividend of $0.1341 per share. This represents a yield of 76.0%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 26th.

(Free Report)

The Capital Group International Equity ETF (CGIE) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund is an actively managed fund that invests in stocks of non-US companies. The objective centers on identifying companies believed to have the potential for growth. CGIE was launched on Sep 26, 2023 and is issued by Capital Group.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Capital Group International Equity ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Capital Group International Equity ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.