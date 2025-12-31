iMGP DBi Managed Futures Strategy ETF $DBMF Holdings Lifted by Stonebridge Financial Group LLC

Stonebridge Financial Group LLC increased its holdings in iMGP DBi Managed Futures Strategy ETF (NYSEARCA:DBMF – Free Report) by 89.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 59,587 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 28,079 shares during the period. Stonebridge Financial Group LLC owned about 0.09% of iMGP DBi Managed Futures Strategy ETF worth $1,627,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. ORG Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iMGP DBi Managed Futures Strategy ETF by 7.0% during the second quarter. ORG Partners LLC now owns 14,785 shares of the company’s stock worth $381,000 after purchasing an additional 968 shares during the period. Canal Capital Management LLC lifted its position in iMGP DBi Managed Futures Strategy ETF by 131.7% in the 2nd quarter. Canal Capital Management LLC now owns 92,471 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,379,000 after buying an additional 52,555 shares in the last quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iMGP DBi Managed Futures Strategy ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $755,000. Farther Finance Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of iMGP DBi Managed Futures Strategy ETF by 49.7% during the 3rd quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 160,870 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,393,000 after acquiring an additional 53,394 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Focus Financial Network Inc. increased its stake in shares of iMGP DBi Managed Futures Strategy ETF by 12.2% in the second quarter. Focus Financial Network Inc. now owns 9,440 shares of the company’s stock worth $243,000 after acquiring an additional 1,023 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:DBMF opened at $28.14 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $1.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.50 and a beta of -0.20. iMGP DBi Managed Futures Strategy ETF has a 1 year low of $24.52 and a 1 year high of $29.66. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $28.71 and a 200 day simple moving average of $27.22.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 30th will be paid a dividend of $1.168 per share. This is a boost from iMGP DBi Managed Futures Strategy ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 30th. This represents a $4.67 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 16.6%.

The iMGP DBi Managed Futures Strategy ETF (DBMF) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Goldman Sachs Hedge Fund VIP index. The fund aims to emulate the performance of a group of CTA hedge funds. The funds model allocates weights to derivatives selected by the funds active managers. DBMF was launched on May 8, 2019 and is managed by iM.

