Short Interest in Invesco S&P MidCap 400 Pure Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:RFG) Declines By 16.0%

Invesco S&P MidCap 400 Pure Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:RFG – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totaling 1,575 shares, a decrease of 16.0% from the November 30th total of 1,875 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 7,081 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days. Currently, 0.0% of the company's shares are short sold.

Invesco S&P MidCap 400 Pure Growth ETF Stock Performance

Shares of RFG opened at $52.99 on Wednesday. Invesco S&P MidCap 400 Pure Growth ETF has a 1 year low of $37.89 and a 1 year high of $53.83. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $52.11 and its 200-day simple moving average is $50.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $302.57 million, a PE ratio of 20.52 and a beta of 1.11.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Invesco S&P MidCap 400 Pure Growth ETF

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of RFG. CWM LLC grew its stake in shares of Invesco S&P MidCap 400 Pure Growth ETF by 149.0% during the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 498 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 298 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Invesco S&P MidCap 400 Pure Growth ETF by 1,556.6% during the 3rd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 878 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 825 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco S&P MidCap 400 Pure Growth ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $51,000. Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH acquired a new position in shares of Invesco S&P MidCap 400 Pure Growth ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $50,000. Finally, Howe & Rusling Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Invesco S&P MidCap 400 Pure Growth ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $129,000.

Invesco S&P MidCap 400 Pure Growth ETF Company Profile

Rydex S&P MidCap 400 Pure Growth ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible the performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Pure Growth Index (the Index). The Index is narrow in focus, containing only those S&P MidCap 400 companies with strong growth characteristics as selected by S&P. The Fund uses a passive management strategy, known as replication, to track the performance of the Index. Replication refers to investing in substantially all of the securities in the Index in approximately the same proportions as in the Index.

