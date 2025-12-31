Glanbia Plc ADR (OTCMKTS:GLAPY) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

Glanbia Plc ADR (OTCMKTS:GLAPY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totaling 51 shares, a decrease of 16.4% from the November 30th total of 61 shares. Approximately 0.0% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 3 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 17.0 days. Based on an average trading volume of 3 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 17.0 days. Approximately 0.0% of the company’s stock are sold short.

Glanbia Stock Performance

Shares of GLAPY opened at $86.47 on Wednesday. Glanbia has a fifty-two week low of $52.40 and a fifty-two week high of $86.47. The company has a current ratio of 1.67, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The business’s 50-day moving average is $85.34 and its 200-day moving average is $79.31.

Glanbia Company Profile

Glanbia plc is a global nutrition company headquartered in Kilkenny, Ireland. The company operates through two principal divisions: Performance Nutrition and Glanbia Nutritionals. Performance Nutrition develops and markets sports and lifestyle nutrition products, including powders, bars and ready-to-drink beverages for athletes and fitness enthusiasts. Glanbia Nutritionals supplies dairy-based ingredients, specialty cheeses, whey proteins, nutrient premixes and functional food solutions to food, beverage and supplement manufacturers worldwide.

Glanbia was formed in 1997 through the merger of Avonmore Food plc and Waterford Foods plc.

