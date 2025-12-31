HighPeak Energy (NASDAQ:HPK) Trading Up 3.5% – What’s Next?

HighPeak Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:HPK – Get Free Report) shares were up 3.5% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $4.50 and last traded at $4.42. Approximately 68,247 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 84% from the average daily volume of 419,123 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.27.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts recently weighed in on HPK shares. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “sell (d+)” rating on shares of HighPeak Energy in a report on Monday. Roth Capital started coverage on shares of HighPeak Energy in a research report on Monday, October 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $12.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of HighPeak Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Sunday, October 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, one has assigned a Hold rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $11.67.

HighPeak Energy Stock Performance

The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $5.72 and its 200-day moving average price is $7.42. The company has a current ratio of 1.65, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. The firm has a market cap of $596.54 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.19 and a beta of 1.06.

HighPeak Energy (NASDAQ:HPK – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 5th. The company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.26 by ($0.23). HighPeak Energy had a return on equity of 4.23% and a net margin of 6.03%.The company had revenue of $188.86 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $224.48 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.35 earnings per share. HighPeak Energy’s revenue was down 30.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that HighPeak Energy, Inc. will post 0.78 earnings per share for the current year.

HighPeak Energy Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 23rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 1st were issued a $0.04 dividend. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.4%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 1st. HighPeak Energy’s payout ratio is presently 44.44%.

Institutional Trading of HighPeak Energy

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. State of Alaska Department of Revenue acquired a new position in HighPeak Energy in the third quarter valued at $31,000. Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new position in shares of HighPeak Energy during the second quarter worth about $49,000. Strs Ohio acquired a new position in HighPeak Energy in the 1st quarter valued at about $60,000. Brevan Howard Capital Management LP acquired a new position in HighPeak Energy in the 3rd quarter valued at about $79,000. Finally, WINTON GROUP Ltd purchased a new stake in HighPeak Energy during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $102,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 24.13% of the company’s stock.

About HighPeak Energy

HighPeak Energy, Inc (NASDAQ: HPK) is a Delaware?incorporated independent oil and natural gas exploration and production company. The firm focuses on the acquisition, development and exploitation of onshore petroleum assets in the continental United States. Its operations encompass the full upstream value chain, including exploration, drilling, completion and production activities aimed at maximizing hydrocarbon recovery and operational efficiency.

The company’s primary business activities include identifying and acquiring conventional and unconventional oil and gas properties, applying advanced drilling and completion technologies, and managing midstream logistics to optimize product flow.

