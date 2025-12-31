Zephyr Energy (LON:ZPHR) Trading Down 10.6% – What’s Next?

Zephyr Energy plc (LON:ZPHR – Get Free Report)’s stock price dropped 10.6% on Wednesday . The company traded as low as GBX 2.25 and last traded at GBX 2.28. Approximately 5,189,800 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 24% from the average daily volume of 4,196,511 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 2.55.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on ZPHR. Liberum Capital boosted their price target on shares of Zephyr Energy from GBX 10.30 to GBX 11.20 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 10th. Canaccord Genuity Group reiterated a “speculative buy” rating and issued a GBX 11 price objective on shares of Zephyr Energy in a research note on Tuesday, September 30th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of GBX 11.10.

The stock has a market capitalization of £51.47 million, a P/E ratio of -1.45 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 0.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 42.73. The company has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 2.57 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 2.87.

Zephyr Energy plc (AIM: ZPHR) (OTCQB: ZPHRF) is a technology-led oil and gas company focused on responsible resource development from carbon-neutral operations in the Rocky Mountain region of the United States. The Company’s mission is rooted in two core values: to be responsible stewards of its investors’ capital, and to be responsible stewards of the environment in which it works.

Zephyr’s flagship asset is an operated 46,000-acre leaseholding located in the Paradox Basin, Utah, 25,000 acres of which has been assessed to hold, net to Zephyr, 2P reserves of 2.6 million barrels of oil equivalent (“mmboe”), 2C resources of 34 mmboe and 2U resources 270 mmboe.

In addition to its operated assets, the Company owns working interests in a broad portfolio of non-operated producing wells across the Williston Basin in North Dakota and Montana.

