Southern Empire Resources (CVE:SMP) Stock Price Down 26.7% – Here’s What Happened

Southern Empire Resources Corp. (CVE:SMP – Get Free Report) was down 26.7% on Wednesday . The company traded as low as C$0.05 and last traded at C$0.06. Approximately 132,162 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 105% from the average daily volume of 64,614 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.08.

Southern Empire Resources Price Performance

The stock has a 50-day moving average price of C$0.05 and a 200-day moving average price of C$0.04. The company has a market capitalization of C$3.83 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.31 and a beta of 1.20.

Southern Empire Resources Company Profile

Southern Empire Resources Corp. engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of metals and mineral resources in North America. It explores for gold deposits. The company was formerly known as Owl Capital Corp. and changed its name to Southern Empire Resources Corp. in March 2018. Southern Empire Resources Corp. was incorporated in 2017 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

