Yirendai Ltd. (NYSE:YRD) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

Yirendai Ltd. (NYSE:YRD – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totaling 36,807 shares, a decline of 16.1% from the November 30th total of 43,894 shares. Currently, 0.1% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 62,756 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.6 days. Based on an average trading volume of 62,756 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.6 days. Currently, 0.1% of the shares of the company are sold short.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Separately, Weiss Ratings restated a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Yirendai in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Hold rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold”.
View Our Latest Research Report on Yirendai
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Yirendai
Yirendai Stock Performance
Shares of Yirendai stock opened at $3.73 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $321.88 million, a P/E ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 0.83. Yirendai has a 52-week low of $3.71 and a 52-week high of $8.74. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $4.79 and its 200 day simple moving average is $5.58.
Yirendai (NYSE:YRD – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 25th. The technology company reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter. Yirendai had a net margin of 20.19% and a return on equity of 12.66%. The firm had revenue of $218.42 million during the quarter.
Yirendai Company Profile
Yirendai Ltd is a leading fintech credit marketplace in China, offering consumer financing solutions through a digital platform. As a subsidiary of CreditEase, one of the country’s earliest peer-to-peer lending pioneers, Yirendai facilitates connections between individual borrowers and institutional or retail investors. The company’s integrated platform handles borrower screening, credit assessment, risk management and loan servicing to deliver a streamlined, transparent lending experience.
The company provides unsecured personal loans for purposes such as debt consolidation, home improvement and small business investment.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Yirendai
- Do not delete, read immediately
- The Crash Has Already Started (Most Just Don’t See It Yet)
- ALERT: Drop these 5 stocks before January 2026!
- [No Brainer Gold Play]: “Show me a better investment.”
- INVESTOR ALERT: Tiny “$3 AI Wonder Stock” on the Verge of Blasting Off
Receive News & Ratings for Yirendai Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Yirendai and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.