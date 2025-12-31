Yirendai Ltd. (NYSE:YRD) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

Yirendai Ltd. (NYSE:YRD – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totaling 36,807 shares, a decline of 16.1% from the November 30th total of 43,894 shares. Currently, 0.1% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 62,756 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.6 days. Based on an average trading volume of 62,756 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.6 days. Currently, 0.1% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Separately, Weiss Ratings restated a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Yirendai in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Hold rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of YRD. Catalyst Funds Management Pty Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Yirendai by 13.6% in the second quarter. Catalyst Funds Management Pty Ltd now owns 15,900 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $93,000 after acquiring an additional 1,900 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its stake in shares of Yirendai by 6.3% during the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 49,229 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $292,000 after purchasing an additional 2,933 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its holdings in Yirendai by 35.7% during the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 23,799 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $140,000 after purchasing an additional 6,261 shares in the last quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. boosted its stake in Yirendai by 3.3% in the 2nd quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 407,125 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,390,000 after purchasing an additional 13,138 shares during the period. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP grew its holdings in Yirendai by 48.8% during the 1st quarter. Trexquant Investment LP now owns 42,619 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $293,000 after buying an additional 13,973 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 1.99% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Yirendai stock opened at $3.73 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $321.88 million, a P/E ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 0.83. Yirendai has a 52-week low of $3.71 and a 52-week high of $8.74. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $4.79 and its 200 day simple moving average is $5.58.

Yirendai (NYSE:YRD – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 25th. The technology company reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter. Yirendai had a net margin of 20.19% and a return on equity of 12.66%. The firm had revenue of $218.42 million during the quarter.

Yirendai Ltd is a leading fintech credit marketplace in China, offering consumer financing solutions through a digital platform. As a subsidiary of CreditEase, one of the country’s earliest peer-to-peer lending pioneers, Yirendai facilitates connections between individual borrowers and institutional or retail investors. The company’s integrated platform handles borrower screening, credit assessment, risk management and loan servicing to deliver a streamlined, transparent lending experience.

The company provides unsecured personal loans for purposes such as debt consolidation, home improvement and small business investment.

