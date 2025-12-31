Global X SuperDividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SDIV) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume – What’s Next?

Shares of Global X SuperDividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SDIV – Get Free Report) saw an uptick in trading volume on Monday . 270,260 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 29% from the previous session’s volume of 380,639 shares.The stock last traded at $24.2040 and had previously closed at $24.29.

Global X SuperDividend ETF Trading Down 0.7%

The firm has a 50-day moving average of $24.02 and a 200 day moving average of $23.61. The company has a market cap of $1.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.00 and a beta of 0.85.

Institutional Trading of Global X SuperDividend ETF

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. KERR FINANCIAL PLANNING Corp bought a new position in Global X SuperDividend ETF during the third quarter worth $25,000. Total Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in Global X SuperDividend ETF in the second quarter valued at $34,000. MAI Capital Management raised its holdings in shares of Global X SuperDividend ETF by 51,150.0% during the second quarter. MAI Capital Management now owns 2,050 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 2,046 shares during the period. CWM LLC boosted its position in shares of Global X SuperDividend ETF by 794.7% during the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,174 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 1,931 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ameriflex Group Inc. bought a new stake in Global X SuperDividend ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $57,000.

About Global X SuperDividend ETF

The Global X SuperDividend ETF (SDIV) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high dividend yield equity. The fund tracks an equal-weighted index of 100 global securities with high yields. SDIV was launched on Jun 8, 2011 and is managed by Global X.

