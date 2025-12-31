iShares Core S&P 500 ETF $IVV Stake Raised by Goldstone Financial Group LLC

Goldstone Financial Group LLC grew its holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Free Report) by 5.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 32,601 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,740 shares during the period. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF makes up 2.6% of Goldstone Financial Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest position. Goldstone Financial Group LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF were worth $21,820,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of IVV. WorthPointe LLC raised its holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter. WorthPointe LLC now owns 727 shares of the company’s stock valued at $487,000 after buying an additional 20 shares during the period. Ullmann Wealth Partners Group LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 5.1% during the third quarter. Ullmann Wealth Partners Group LLC now owns 273,661 shares of the company’s stock valued at $183,161,000 after acquiring an additional 13,231 shares during the last quarter. Ethic Inc. increased its position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 42.7% during the third quarter. Ethic Inc. now owns 1,967 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,317,000 after acquiring an additional 589 shares during the last quarter. Mattson Financial Services LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 51.4% in the 3rd quarter. Mattson Financial Services LLC now owns 3,339 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,235,000 after acquiring an additional 1,133 shares during the period. Finally, Financial Partners Group Inc lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 3.0% in the 3rd quarter. Financial Partners Group Inc now owns 118,781 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,500,000 after acquiring an additional 3,462 shares during the last quarter. 70.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:IVV opened at $689.92 on Wednesday. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a fifty-two week low of $484.00 and a fifty-two week high of $694.70. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $681.99 and a 200 day moving average price of $657.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $724.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.10 and a beta of 1.00.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Company Profile

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market. The component stocks are weighted according to the total float-adjusted market value of their outstanding shares. The Fund invests in a representative sample of securities included in the Index that collectively has an investment profile similar to the Index.

