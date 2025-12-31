iShares Core S&P 500 ETF $IVV Stake Raised by Goldstone Financial Group LLC

Goldstone Financial Group LLC grew its holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Free Report) by 5.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 32,601 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,740 shares during the period. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF makes up 2.6% of Goldstone Financial Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest position. Goldstone Financial Group LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF were worth $21,820,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of IVV. WorthPointe LLC raised its holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter. WorthPointe LLC now owns 727 shares of the company’s stock valued at $487,000 after buying an additional 20 shares during the period. Ullmann Wealth Partners Group LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 5.1% during the third quarter. Ullmann Wealth Partners Group LLC now owns 273,661 shares of the company’s stock valued at $183,161,000 after acquiring an additional 13,231 shares during the last quarter. Ethic Inc. increased its position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 42.7% during the third quarter. Ethic Inc. now owns 1,967 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,317,000 after acquiring an additional 589 shares during the last quarter. Mattson Financial Services LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 51.4% in the 3rd quarter. Mattson Financial Services LLC now owns 3,339 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,235,000 after acquiring an additional 1,133 shares during the period. Finally, Financial Partners Group Inc lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 3.0% in the 3rd quarter. Financial Partners Group Inc now owns 118,781 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,500,000 after acquiring an additional 3,462 shares during the last quarter. 70.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Stock Performance
NYSEARCA:IVV opened at $689.92 on Wednesday. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a fifty-two week low of $484.00 and a fifty-two week high of $694.70. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $681.99 and a 200 day moving average price of $657.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $724.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.10 and a beta of 1.00.
Key iShares Core S&P 500 ETF News
- Positive Sentiment: Storage and memory stocks led S&P 500 gains in 2025; concentration of winners (AI hardware beneficiaries) can keep index-weighted IVV supported if momentum continues. Storage and memory stocks lead S&P 500 gains in 2025
- Positive Sentiment: ETF-focused commentary sees S&P momentum and retail inflows as a tailwind for ETFs like IVV heading into 2026 — implies continued passive demand even if breadth remains narrow. Will the Ongoing Market Rally Continue in 2026? ETFs in Focus
- Positive Sentiment: Dividend notice coverage for IVV/IOO highlights expected distributions — dividends can attract income-focused flows into the ETF as year-end rebalancing occurs. Own IVV or IOO ETFs? Here’s your next dividend
- Neutral Sentiment: US indices were quiet in premarket trading ahead of the holiday — low liquidity can amplify moves in either direction for a large-cap ETF like IVV. NASDAQ Index, S&P 500 and Dow Jones Forecasts – US Indices Quiet Ahead of Holiday
- Neutral Sentiment: Futures and index moves are mixed as traders digest year?end flows and upcoming 2026 forecasts — suggests intra?day direction may track macro headlines more than fundamentals. Stock Market Today: S&P 500, Dow Jones Futures Trade Mixed Amid Blip In Santa Claus Rally—Boeing, Freeport-McMoRan, Fonar In Focus
- Negative Sentiment: Analysts warn U.S. equities look expensive and concentrated; valuation concerns increase the risk of a pullback that would weigh on IVV given its S&P 500 exposure. These stocks doubled the S&P 500’s return in 2025 — why a 2026 repeat looks likely
- Negative Sentiment: Technology and AI-linked names led Monday’s pullback, dragging the S&P lower; because IVV is market-cap weighted, weakness in megacaps can disproportionately pressure the ETF. US midday market brief: S&P 500 dips after record week; tech names weigh on markets
- Negative Sentiment: Prominent strategist cautions the market is ‘propped up’ by S&P leadership — a sign investor caution may rise if leadership falters, which would be a headwind for IVV. David Rosenberg Says Markets Are Propped Up by the S&P 500 and What That Means for 2026
iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Company Profile
iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market. The component stocks are weighted according to the total float-adjusted market value of their outstanding shares. The Fund invests in a representative sample of securities included in the Index that collectively has an investment profile similar to the Index.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than iShares Core S&P 500 ETF
- Do not delete, read immediately
- The Crash Has Already Started (Most Just Don’t See It Yet)
- ALERT: Drop these 5 stocks before January 2026!
- [No Brainer Gold Play]: “Show me a better investment.”
- INVESTOR ALERT: Tiny “$3 AI Wonder Stock” on the Verge of Blasting Off
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IVV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Free Report).
Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core S&P 500 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.