Materialise (NASDAQ:MTLS) Downgraded to Hold Rating by Zacks Research

Materialise (NASDAQ:MTLS – Get Free Report) was downgraded by stock analysts at Zacks Research from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Monday,Zacks.com reports.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Weiss Ratings reissued a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Materialise in a research note on Monday. Wall Street Zen upgraded Materialise from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, November 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Hold rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

Materialise Stock Performance

MTLS opened at $5.51 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 2.37 and a quick ratio of 2.20. Materialise has a 12-month low of $3.93 and a 12-month high of $9.69. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $5.88 and its 200-day simple moving average is $5.63.

Materialise (NASDAQ:MTLS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 28th. The software maker reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.03. Materialise had a return on equity of 1.75% and a net margin of 1.65%.The firm had revenue of $77.76 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $65.35 million. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Materialise will post 0.3 EPS for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Materialise

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Credit Agricole S A purchased a new position in shares of Materialise in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $2,166,000. Banque Transatlantique SA purchased a new stake in shares of Materialise in the 3rd quarter valued at $86,000. Teton Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Materialise in the third quarter worth $56,000. Rock Point Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Materialise by 0.3% in the third quarter. Rock Point Advisors LLC now owns 984,295 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $5,483,000 after acquiring an additional 2,780 shares during the period. Finally, Roubaix Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Materialise during the third quarter worth $2,356,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 19.30% of the company’s stock.

Materialise Company Profile

Materialise NV is a Belgium-based company specializing in 3D printing software and additive manufacturing services. Through its dual focus on software and printing, the company addresses a wide range of industries, including automotive, aerospace, consumer goods, and healthcare. Materialise’s offerings span from design and simulation tools to end-to-end production, delivering both standardized and highly customized parts across polymer and metal platforms.

On the software side, Materialise develops a suite of proprietary applications—such as Magics for data preparation, Mimics for medical image processing and patient-specific modeling, and Streamics for production workflow management.

