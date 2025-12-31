Zacks Research Has Negative View of Ovintiv FY2025 Earnings

Ovintiv Inc. (NYSE:OVV – Free Report) – Investment analysts at Zacks Research decreased their FY2025 earnings per share estimates for shares of Ovintiv in a research note issued to investors on Monday, December 29th. Zacks Research analyst Team now anticipates that the company will post earnings of $4.34 per share for the year, down from their previous estimate of $4.35. Zacks Research has a “Hold” rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for Ovintiv’s current full-year earnings is $5.59 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Ovintiv’s Q4 2025 earnings at $0.87 EPS, Q1 2026 earnings at $0.84 EPS, Q2 2026 earnings at $0.81 EPS, Q3 2026 earnings at $0.92 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $3.68 EPS.

OVV has been the topic of several other reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of Ovintiv from $50.00 to $47.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 3rd. UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of Ovintiv from $54.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 12th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Ovintiv from $38.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 18th. National Bankshares dropped their price target on Ovintiv from $66.00 to $62.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 22nd. Finally, Mizuho cut their price target on Ovintiv from $58.00 to $50.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, September 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fourteen have assigned a Buy rating and five have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Ovintiv currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $51.89.

Shares of OVV opened at $39.59 on Wednesday. Ovintiv has a 52-week low of $29.80 and a 52-week high of $46.35. The stock has a market cap of $10.03 billion, a PE ratio of 43.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 0.77. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $38.94 and its two-hundred day moving average is $39.80. The company has a quick ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 0.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43.

Ovintiv (NYSE:OVV – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 4th. The company reported $1.03 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $2.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.86 billion. Ovintiv had a return on equity of 12.22% and a net margin of 2.64%.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Burney Co. lifted its holdings in Ovintiv by 690.5% during the 2nd quarter. Burney Co. now owns 67,091 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,553,000 after buying an additional 58,604 shares during the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its position in shares of Ovintiv by 11.0% during the 2nd quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 241,568 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,192,000 after acquiring an additional 23,968 shares in the last quarter. Lifestyle Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Ovintiv by 46.8% during the 2nd quarter. Lifestyle Asset Management Inc. now owns 28,170 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,072,000 after acquiring an additional 8,987 shares in the last quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Ovintiv by 135.3% during the 1st quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. now owns 13,492 shares of the company’s stock worth $577,000 after buying an additional 7,758 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Inspire Investing LLC lifted its position in Ovintiv by 303.9% in the first quarter. Inspire Investing LLC now owns 25,731 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,101,000 after acquiring an additional 19,361 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.81% of the company’s stock.

In other Ovintiv news, COO Gregory Dean Givens sold 50,000 shares of Ovintiv stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.33, for a total transaction of $2,016,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer directly owned 105,867 shares in the company, valued at $4,269,616.11. This trade represents a 32.08% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.89% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.0%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 15th. Ovintiv’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 131.87%.

Ovintiv Inc is a North American energy company focused on the exploration, development and production of oil, natural gas and natural gas liquids. Formerly known as Encana Corporation, the company rebranded as Ovintiv in January 2020 and established its headquarters in Denver, Colorado. Ovintiv’s upstream portfolio spans multiple unconventional resource plays, reflecting a strategy centered on high-return projects and disciplined capital allocation.

The company’s core business activities include the acquisition and development of acreage in major shale basins across the United States and Canada.

