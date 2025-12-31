Inplay Oil Cp (OTCMKTS:IPOOF) Upgraded at Zacks Research

Inplay Oil Cp (OTCMKTS:IPOOF – Get Free Report) was upgraded by stock analysts at Zacks Research from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday,Zacks.com reports.

IPOOF has been the subject of several other research reports. National Bankshares began coverage on shares of Inplay Oil Cp in a research report on Monday, September 8th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. National Bank Financial raised shares of Inplay Oil Cp to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Sunday, September 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, one has given a Buy rating and one has issued a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Inplay Oil Cp has a consensus rating of “Buy”.

Shares of OTCMKTS IPOOF opened at $9.12 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $255.00 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -53.63 and a beta of 0.64. Inplay Oil Cp has a 12-month low of $4.72 and a 12-month high of $9.66. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $9.01 and its 200 day simple moving average is $8.37.

Inplay Oil Cp (OTCMKTS:IPOOF – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 12th. The company reported ($0.13) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by ($0.20). Inplay Oil Cp had a negative return on equity of 0.39% and a negative net margin of 2.27%.The company had revenue of $57.62 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $62.19 million. Equities research analysts expect that Inplay Oil Cp will post 0.08 EPS for the current year.

InPlay Oil Corp (OTCMKTS: IPOOF) is a Calgary-based exploration and production company focused on the development of oil and natural gas assets in Western Canada. The company’s primary operations are centered in the Montney and Charlie Lake formations of Alberta and northeast British Columbia, where it holds a significant land position. InPlay’s strategy emphasizes liquids-rich natural gas and condensate production, leveraging horizontal drilling and multi-stage completion techniques to enhance well performance and resource recovery.

InPlay’s asset portfolio comprises both established conventional reservoirs and emerging unconventional plays.

