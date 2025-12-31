Rogers (NYSE:ROG) Lowered to “Hold” Rating by Zacks Research

Rogers (NYSE:ROG – Get Free Report) was downgraded by stock analysts at Zacks Research from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday,Zacks.com reports.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Wall Street Zen raised Rogers from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, November 1st. B. Riley reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Rogers in a research report on Thursday, October 30th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “sell (d)” rating on shares of Rogers in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, one has given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $85.00.

Shares of NYSE ROG opened at $93.51 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $86.39 and its 200-day moving average price is $79.22. Rogers has a 52-week low of $51.43 and a 52-week high of $106.12. The company has a market cap of $1.68 billion, a PE ratio of -25.76 and a beta of 0.42.

Rogers (NYSE:ROG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 29th. The electronics maker reported $0.90 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.20. The company had revenue of $216.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $207.53 million. Rogers had a negative net margin of 8.35% and a positive return on equity of 2.92%. Rogers has set its Q4 2025 guidance at 0.400-0.800 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Rogers will post 3.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Rogers news, SVP Brian Keith Larabee sold 775 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.87, for a total value of $66,549.25. Following the transaction, the senior vice president directly owned 4,462 shares in the company, valued at approximately $383,151.94. This trade represents a 14.80% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.85% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ROG. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Rogers by 1.0% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 420,556 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $28,803,000 after acquiring an additional 4,240 shares in the last quarter. Summit Global Investments bought a new stake in Rogers during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $812,000. Intech Investment Management LLC raised its stake in Rogers by 30.5% during the 1st quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC now owns 26,740 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $1,806,000 after purchasing an additional 6,252 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new position in Rogers in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $327,000. Finally, Caxton Associates LLP bought a new position in Rogers in the 1st quarter worth approximately $963,000. 96.02% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Rogers Corporation (NYSE: ROG) is a global technology and materials company specializing in the development and manufacture of engineered materials and components. The company designs and produces a broad portfolio of high-performance elastomeric, foam, silicone, adhesive and thermal management solutions, as well as advanced circuit board laminates. Its products are engineered to meet stringent requirements in areas such as electrical insulation, thermal performance and electromagnetic shielding.

Rogers serves a diverse range of end markets, including automotive, aerospace and defense, telecommunications, consumer electronics and industrial applications.

