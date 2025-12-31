Northland Capmk Issues Positive Forecast for PHINIA Earnings

PHINIA Inc. (NYSE:PHIN – Free Report) – Investment analysts at Northland Capmk raised their Q1 2026 earnings estimates for PHINIA in a research report issued on Tuesday, December 30th. Northland Capmk analyst B. Brooks now expects that the company will earn $1.08 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $0.99. The consensus estimate for PHINIA’s current full-year earnings is $4.21 per share. Northland Capmk also issued estimates for PHINIA’s Q2 2026 earnings at $1.50 EPS.

PHINIA (NYSE:PHIN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 28th. The company reported $1.59 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.17 by $0.42. PHINIA had a net margin of 2.63% and a return on equity of 11.64%. The company had revenue of $908.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $861.57 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.17 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.2% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on PHIN. BNP Paribas raised PHINIA from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 3rd. Weiss Ratings reissued a “hold (c)” rating on shares of PHINIA in a report on Monday. Northland Securities increased their target price on PHINIA from $65.00 to $79.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday. Bank of America upped their price target on shares of PHINIA from $60.00 to $64.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 10th. Finally, BNP Paribas Exane upgraded shares of PHINIA from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $63.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, four have assigned a Buy rating and five have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $59.00.

PHINIA stock opened at $63.21 on Wednesday. PHINIA has a 12 month low of $36.25 and a 12 month high of $63.68. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $55.61 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $53.71. The company has a current ratio of 1.72, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The firm has a market cap of $2.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.47 and a beta of 1.43.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 12th. Investors of record on Monday, November 24th were paid a dividend of $0.27 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 24th. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.7%. PHINIA’s payout ratio is 48.65%.

In other PHINIA news, VP Hongyong Yang sold 893 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.43, for a total transaction of $46,819.99. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Samantha Pombier sold 1,940 shares of PHINIA stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.14, for a total value of $105,031.60. Following the sale, the vice president directly owned 8,869 shares in the company, valued at $480,167.66. This trade represents a 17.95% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Corporate insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Rock Creek Group LP boosted its stake in PHINIA by 16.8% during the second quarter. Rock Creek Group LP now owns 40,891 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,819,000 after buying an additional 5,891 shares during the period. ABS Direct Equity Fund LLC boosted its stake in shares of PHINIA by 16.7% during the 2nd quarter. ABS Direct Equity Fund LLC now owns 70,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,114,000 after purchasing an additional 10,000 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. bought a new position in PHINIA during the 3rd quarter valued at about $3,866,000. Aristides Capital LLC purchased a new stake in PHINIA in the 2nd quarter worth about $246,000. Finally, Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. purchased a new stake in PHINIA in the 2nd quarter worth about $581,000. 90.94% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

PHINIA Inc engages in the development, design, and manufacture of integrated components and systems that optimize performance, increase efficiency, and reduce emissions in combustion and hybrid propulsion for commercial and light vehicles, and industrial applications. The company operates through Fuel Systems and Aftermarket segments. The Fuel Systems segment provides advanced fuel injection systems, including pumps, injectors, fuel rail assemblies, and engine control modules; fuel delivery modules; canisters; sensors; and electronic control modules.

