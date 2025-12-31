Sidoti Csr Has Negative Outlook of ARLP FY2026 Earnings

Alliance Resource Partners, L.P. (NASDAQ:ARLP – Free Report) – Research analysts at Sidoti Csr lowered their FY2026 earnings estimates for shares of Alliance Resource Partners in a report released on Monday, December 29th. Sidoti Csr analyst M. Mathison now anticipates that the energy company will post earnings of $2.53 per share for the year, down from their prior estimate of $3.07. The consensus estimate for Alliance Resource Partners’ current full-year earnings is $2.72 per share. Sidoti Csr also issued estimates for Alliance Resource Partners’ FY2027 earnings at $2.60 EPS.

Get Alliance Resource Partners alerts:

Several other research analysts have also issued reports on ARLP. Industrial Alliance Securities set a $30.00 target price on Alliance Resource Partners in a research report on Wednesday, September 24th. Wall Street Zen raised Alliance Resource Partners from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 1st. Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Alliance Resource Partners in a report on Tuesday, October 28th. Alliance Global Partners assumed coverage on Alliance Resource Partners in a research report on Wednesday, September 24th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Weiss Ratings reiterated a “hold (c+)” rating on shares of Alliance Resource Partners in a research note on Monday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has assigned a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Alliance Resource Partners presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $29.50.

Alliance Resource Partners Price Performance

ARLP stock opened at $23.32 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 1.90 and a quick ratio of 1.39. Alliance Resource Partners has a 1 year low of $22.20 and a 1 year high of $30.56. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $24.03 and a 200 day moving average of $24.73. The company has a market cap of $2.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.40 and a beta of 0.30.

Alliance Resource Partners (NASDAQ:ARLP – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, October 27th. The energy company reported $0.70 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by $0.03. Alliance Resource Partners had a net margin of 10.88% and a return on equity of 14.75%. The firm had revenue of $571.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $567.03 million.

Institutional Trading of Alliance Resource Partners

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ARLP. Kingstone Capital Partners Texas LLC purchased a new position in Alliance Resource Partners in the second quarter worth about $17,847,000. Nomura Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Alliance Resource Partners during the second quarter valued at approximately $7,842,000. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV raised its holdings in Alliance Resource Partners by 1,636.3% in the 3rd quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 268,637 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $6,792,000 after acquiring an additional 253,165 shares during the last quarter. ING Groep NV lifted its position in Alliance Resource Partners by 167.8% in the 3rd quarter. ING Groep NV now owns 378,100 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $9,560,000 after acquiring an additional 236,900 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG lifted its position in Alliance Resource Partners by 383.5% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 269,165 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $6,806,000 after acquiring an additional 213,496 shares in the last quarter. 18.11% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Alliance Resource Partners Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 7th were given a $0.60 dividend. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 10.3%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 7th. Alliance Resource Partners’s payout ratio is currently 127.66%.

Key Stores Impacting Alliance Resource Partners

Here are the key news stories impacting Alliance Resource Partners this week:

Neutral Sentiment: Zacks published a piece evaluating ARLP for value investors — background and context on valuation and the firm’s fundamentals, not a fresh earnings revision. This is informational and may attract longer?term value interest. Zacks Article

Zacks published a piece evaluating ARLP for value investors — background and context on valuation and the firm’s fundamentals, not a fresh earnings revision. This is informational and may attract longer?term value interest. Negative Sentiment: Sidoti Csr materially cut near?term and FY EPS estimates for ARLP in a Dec. 29 research note — lowering FY2025 to $2.37 (from $2.48) and trimming quarterly forecasts across Q4?2025 through mid?2027 (examples: Q4?2025 to $0.52, Q1?2026 to $0.60, Q2?2026/Q3?2026 to $0.65, Q4?2026 to $0.63, and several Q1?Q3?2027 trims to the low $0.60s). The broad, multi?quarter downgrade signals Sidoti expects weaker coal/energy fundamentals or margin pressure versus prior assumptions, which directly reduces near?term EPS visibility and likely weighs on the stock. MarketBeat Sidoti Note

About Alliance Resource Partners

(Get Free Report)

Alliance Resource Partners, L.P. (NASDAQ: ARLP) is a Tulsa, Oklahoma–based master limited partnership engaged in the production, marketing and transportation of bituminous coal. Through its subsidiaries, the company develops, owns and operates surface and underground coal mines, providing fuel primarily for electric power generation and various industrial applications. Alliance’s integrated business model covers the extraction of raw coal, processing at preparation plants and delivery to domestic and export customers.

The partnership operates multiple mining complexes across Illinois, Indiana, Kentucky and West Virginia.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Alliance Resource Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alliance Resource Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.