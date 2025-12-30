Short Interest in WisdomTree International Equity Fund (NYSEARCA:DWM) Declines By 36.3%

WisdomTree International Equity Fund (NYSEARCA:DWM – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totaling 14,038 shares, a drop of 36.3% from the November 30th total of 22,032 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 8,866 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.6 days. Approximately 0.2% of the company’s stock are short sold. Approximately 0.2% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 8,866 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.6 days.

WisdomTree International Equity Fund Trading Up 0.1%

WisdomTree International Equity Fund stock traded up $0.08 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $69.06. 13,977 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 18,947. WisdomTree International Equity Fund has a one year low of $51.73 and a one year high of $69.61. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $67.38 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $65.84. The company has a market cap of $635.35 million, a PE ratio of 13.53 and a beta of 0.71.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On WisdomTree International Equity Fund

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new position in WisdomTree International Equity Fund in the third quarter worth $79,000. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC grew its position in shares of WisdomTree International Equity Fund by 12.3% in the 3rd quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 4,773 shares of the company’s stock worth $316,000 after buying an additional 523 shares during the period. NewEdge Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of WisdomTree International Equity Fund by 7,615.2% in the 3rd quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 5,092 shares of the company’s stock worth $337,000 after buying an additional 5,026 shares during the period. American Trust bought a new position in shares of WisdomTree International Equity Fund in the 3rd quarter worth about $204,000. Finally, Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC purchased a new position in WisdomTree International Equity Fund during the 3rd quarter valued at about $67,000. 67.46% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

WisdomTree International Equity Fund Company Profile

The WisdomTree International Equity Fund (DWM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the WisdomTree International Equity index. The fund tracks a dividend-weighted index of dividend-paying companies in developed markets excluding Canada and the US. DWM was launched on Jun 16, 2006 and is managed by WisdomTree.

