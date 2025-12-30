US Treasury 6 Month Bill ETF (NASDAQ:XBIL) Plans Dividend Increase – $0.16 Per Share

US Treasury 6 Month Bill ETF (NASDAQ:XBIL – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Monday, December 29th, NASDAQ Dividends reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 30th will be paid a dividend of 0.1582 per share on Wednesday, December 31st. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 30th. This is a 3.4% increase from US Treasury 6 Month Bill ETF’s previous dividend of $0.15.
US Treasury 6 Month Bill ETF Stock Down 0.3%
XBIL stock traded down $0.15 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $50.06. The company had a trading volume of 79,402 shares, compared to its average volume of 150,839. US Treasury 6 Month Bill ETF has a 12-month low of $49.90 and a 12-month high of $50.22. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $50.14 and a 200 day moving average price of $50.11.
About US Treasury 6 Month Bill ETF
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than US Treasury 6 Month Bill ETF
- Trump’s NEW Executive Order – BIG Changes Coming to Retirement Accounts
- Bombshell Exposé on China Strikes
- Wall Street Stockpicker Names #1 Stock of 2026
- Do not delete, read immediately
- A month before the crash
Receive News & Ratings for US Treasury 6 Month Bill ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for US Treasury 6 Month Bill ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.