US Treasury 6 Month Bill ETF (NASDAQ:XBIL) Plans Dividend Increase – $0.16 Per Share

US Treasury 6 Month Bill ETF (NASDAQ:XBIL – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Monday, December 29th, NASDAQ Dividends reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 30th will be paid a dividend of 0.1582 per share on Wednesday, December 31st. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 30th. This is a 3.4% increase from US Treasury 6 Month Bill ETF’s previous dividend of $0.15.

US Treasury 6 Month Bill ETF Stock Down 0.3%

XBIL stock traded down $0.15 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $50.06. The company had a trading volume of 79,402 shares, compared to its average volume of 150,839. US Treasury 6 Month Bill ETF has a 12-month low of $49.90 and a 12-month high of $50.22. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $50.14 and a 200 day moving average price of $50.11.

About US Treasury 6 Month Bill ETF

The US Treasury 6 Month Bill ETF (XBIL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the ICE BofA US 6-Month Treasury Bill index. The fund is a passively managed, single-bond fund that invests in the most recently issued, on-the-run, 6-month US Treasury Bill. The fund is designed for those specifically required to track the 6-month tenor on the yield curve. XBIL was launched on Mar 7, 2023 and is managed by F/m Investments.

